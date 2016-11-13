Rakym Felder debuts for Gamecocks after suspension

Freshman Rakym Felder made his season debut Sunday after missing South Carolina’s season opener.
Felder was suspended indefinitely per school policy after being arrested on multiple charges on October 23. USC defeated Holy Cross 81-49. He played 14 minutes and scored eight points with three assists.
Felder dressed for the game Friday against Louisiana Tech but didn’t play.
“Rah Felder played because it’s my decision that he’s accepted everything that came his way for his mistake,” Martin said. “Ray Tanner and I have been in direct communication with that. If for the last four years with the way I’ve handled discipline doesn’t earn me a little bit of credit when I think a guy deserves to play and when I think he doesn’t, then I don’t need to spend a lot of time in this conversation. Rah is a beautiful kid.”
Felder, from Brooklyn, played his first year of high school at Indian Land, east of the Rock Hill area.
