Frank Martin, Dawn Staley finalize next recruiting classes

Frank Martin wrapped his next recruiting class with a four-star bang.
Shooting guard David Beatty, a 6-foot-4 prospect from Philadelphia rated the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 34 player at his position in the country, committed to South Carolina Monday. Beatty chose USC over Indiana, Maryland and Georgetown.
Martin is prohibited from speaking about unsigned recruits until their national letters-of-intent are received, but did recently say that this week would be a great one for the Gamecocks. He also tweeted, “We just got better” after Beatty announced.
Beatty’s pledge capped USC’s class at four, which will all be freshmen next year. Last week, USC received letters from 6-8 Felipe Haase, a native of Chile who preps at Miami Christian; 6-7 Ibrahim Doumbia, a native of Mali who preps at Miami Country Day; and 7-0 Jason Cudd, a native of Myrtle Beach who preps at Socastee.
The Gamecocks will lose three seniors this year in Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin McKie.
By the numbers, Beatty’s commitment gives USC 14 scholarship players for next year, with an NCAA-mandated limit of 13. But as former USC coach Dave Odom used to say, rosters don’t have to be finalized until Oct. 15.
Staley signs four
USC women’s coach Dawn Staley signed all four of her commitments during the first day of the fall period last week. Three of the four are rated in the Top 60 of ESPN’s Top 100.
Elisia “Lele” Grissett (No. 24) is a 6-1 forward from Durham, N.C., who preps at Hillside. LaDazhia Williams (No. 47) is a 6-2 forward from Bradenton, Fla., who preps at Lakewood Ranch. Bianca Jackson (No. 54) is a 5-11 guard from Montgomery, Ala., who preps at Brewbaker Tech Magnet. Haley Troup is a 5-9 guard from Gadsden, Ala., who preps at Gadsden.
The four commitments fill USC’s available scholarships for next year. The Gamecocks will lose senior Alaina Coates this year and while Tiffany Davis is also listed as a senior, she is applying for a sixth year due to medical hardship. Staley has already told Davis she is on the team if the NCAA approves the waiver.
