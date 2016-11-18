Gamecocks leash S.C. State, improve to 4-0

South Carolina made sure its sputtering offense in a win over Monmouth didn’t last another game as it roared past S.C. State on Friday, 92-50. A 50.8 percent shooting night keyed by 25 points off 14 Bulldog turnovers enabled the Gamecocks (4-0) to tighten up anything they felt lacking in after Monmouth, which was good – the next two opponents, Michigan and Syracuse, won’t be as forgiving.
Sindarius Thornwell scored 12 straight points in the first half on his way to a game-high 22, setting the margin well before the final buzzer. Freshman Maik Kotsar, unable to stay in USC’s previous three games due to early foul trouble, played his best game with 15 points and eight rebounds. Seven other players had at least four points each.
