Photos: South Carolina vs. Michigan men's basketball

USC players Justin McKie (20), Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Duane Notice (10) salutes the crowd after their win against Michigan on Wednesday.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots over Michigan's D.J. Wilson (5) during the first half of their game.
USC's Duane Notice (10) makes a drive to the basket while Michigan players attempt to stop him during the first half of their game.
USC Head Coach Frank Martin became visibly frustrated after USC"s Maik Kotsar drew a personal file during the first half of their game against Michigan.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) looks for an open teammate while Michigan's Xavier Simpson (3) defends during the first half of their game.
USC's Maik Kotsar goes up for a bucket during their game against Michigan.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) eyes the bucket while Michigan's D.J. Wilson defends during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) gets fouled by Michigan's D.J. Wilson as he goes up for a lay-up during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Khadim Gueye (12) defends Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. while Sindarius Thornwel (0) makes a steal during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Duane Notice (10) goes up for a basket during their game against Michigan.
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) makes a drive on the basket while Michigan's D.J. Wilson attempts to guard during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) drives towards the basket while Michigan's D.J. Wilson (5) defends during their game on Wednesday.
Michigan's Head Coach John Beilein became visibly frustrated with referees after a call during their game against USC on Wednesday.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) guards Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. (10) during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Duane Notice (10) and Sedee Keita (24) go up against Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22) and Mark Donnal (34) for a rebound during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Chris Silva (30) shoots a free throw bucket during their game against Michigan.
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) attempts to block Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. (10) shot during their game on Wednesday.
USC's Head Coach Frank Martin administers some tough love to Chris Silva (30) after drawing a file during their game against Michigan.
