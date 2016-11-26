USC Men's Basketball

November 26, 2016 4:36 PM

The Lords of Flatbush: USC tops No. 18 Syracuse in Brooklyn

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y.

Barclays Center sure feels a lot like home.

South Carolina beat No. 18 Syracuse 64-50 on Saturday, its second win over a Top 25 team in a week, and improved to 3-0 lifetime in Barclays. The Gamecocks (6-0) unleashed a bewitching defense against the Orange (4-1) and while they had some trouble with Syracuse’s vaunted zone, they found enough offense to get past it.

Sindarius Thornwell and freshman Maik Kotsar each scored 16 points while P.J. Dozier had 15.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0)

Kotsar 7-9 2-2 16, Silva 1-4 1-2 3, Dozier 7-16 0-0 15, Notice 2-7 1-2 7, Thornwell 3-6 9-10 16, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Gravett 1-4 0-0 2, Blanton 1-1 0-0 2, McKie 1-2 1-3 3, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 14-19 64.

SYRACUSE (4-1)

Lydon 5-12 5-6 18, Roberson 0-3 1-2 1, Coleman 1-2 2-4 4, Howard 3-7 3-7 10, White 3-9 3-4 10, Thompson 1-6 2-2 4, Chukwu 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Gillon 1-1 0-1 3. Totals 14-44 16-26 50.

Halftime: South Carolina 37-26.

3-Point Goals: South Carolina 4-13 (Notice 2-4, Thornwell 1-2, Dozier 1-4, McKie 0-1, Gravett 0-2), Syracuse 6-15 (Lydon 3-5, Gillon 1-1, Howard 1-2, White 1-5, Battle 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 33 (Dozier 10), Syracuse 27 (Lydon 7).

Assists: South Carolina 13 (Thornwell 5), Syracuse 9 (Howard, Gillon 3).

Total Fouls: South Carolina 21, Syracuse 19.

