The Lords of Flatbush: USC tops No. 18 Syracuse in Brooklyn

Barclays Center sure feels a lot like home.
South Carolina beat No. 18 Syracuse 64-50 on Saturday, its second win over a Top 25 team in a week, and improved to 3-0 lifetime in Barclays. The Gamecocks (6-0) unleashed a bewitching defense against the Orange (4-1) and while they had some trouble with Syracuse’s vaunted zone, they found enough offense to get past it.
Sindarius Thornwell and freshman Maik Kotsar each scored 16 points while P.J. Dozier had 15.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0)
Kotsar 7-9 2-2 16, Silva 1-4 1-2 3, Dozier 7-16 0-0 15, Notice 2-7 1-2 7, Thornwell 3-6 9-10 16, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Gravett 1-4 0-0 2, Blanton 1-1 0-0 2, McKie 1-2 1-3 3, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 14-19 64.
SYRACUSE (4-1)
Lydon 5-12 5-6 18, Roberson 0-3 1-2 1, Coleman 1-2 2-4 4, Howard 3-7 3-7 10, White 3-9 3-4 10, Thompson 1-6 2-2 4, Chukwu 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Gillon 1-1 0-1 3. Totals 14-44 16-26 50.
Halftime: South Carolina 37-26.
3-Point Goals: South Carolina 4-13 (Notice 2-4, Thornwell 1-2, Dozier 1-4, McKie 0-1, Gravett 0-2), Syracuse 6-15 (Lydon 3-5, Gillon 1-1, Howard 1-2, White 1-5, Battle 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 33 (Dozier 10), Syracuse 27 (Lydon 7).
Assists: South Carolina 13 (Thornwell 5), Syracuse 9 (Howard, Gillon 3).
Total Fouls: South Carolina 21, Syracuse 19.
Jim Boeheim: "South Carolina's a Top 20 team. Maybe better."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) November 26, 2016
#Gamecocks capture the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational title! pic.twitter.com/mzaPvoo6jV— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 26, 2016
South Carolina will be ranked Sunday night. Impressive defensive effort today. The foul lane was hermetically sealed.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 26, 2016
South Carolina dominates Syracuse from tip to finish in an impressive victory at the Barclays Center. Gamecocks are headed to the Top 25.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 26, 2016
@FrankMartin_SC has done a masterful job the last 2 gms..A coach that's in Brooklyn just texted me: Frank Martin can really coach— Carey Rich (@TheCaptain_03) November 26, 2016
.@Sin_City_803 was named the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invite MVP! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/GpasZH6XlU— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 26, 2016
Comments