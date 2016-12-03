Gamecocks host Martin’s alma mater in last game before exams

It’s not like it’s really a break. South Carolina gets more than a week off after Sunday’s game hosting Florida International, but they have to spend that time studying for and taking exams.
But it will be a chance to take a breath, look around and see where they are, which the Gamecocks like very much. They’re 7-0 and ranked 20th, and they could be 8-0 before heading back to New York on Dec. 12 to face Seton Hall.
Key to enjoying it? Become 8-0. And look good doing it.
“Our post defense is atrocious. We got to get better,” coach Frank Martin said after USC’s Thursday win over Vermont. “Those guys got to get better defending the low post.”
He mentioned the disparity in reference to the Golden Panthers, a team that’s 17th in the nation in rebounding margin and features former Alabama forward Michael Kessens, who hauled in 23 boards the other night. Martin’s very familiar with FIU, being close with coach Anthony Evans and having earned his degree from there in 1993, and he was also concerned with his team’s latest performance.
The Gamecocks won, but it was only after they floored the gas after a halftime sermon. Martin was mad, and to the team’s credit, it didn’t want to make him more mad. So it tightened its game in the second half and put Vermont to sleep.
USC is starting to get talked about now (in a good way) and everyone wants that to continue. The newer players were feeling great after Michigan and Syracuse and the veterans were as well, but they also knew that nothing has yet been won.
It’s a long season, and it comes in segments. USC began the season with four games in eight days, beat the two biggest names on its early schedule and then took care of Vermont. After FIU represents the first extended downtime of the year, something USC has earned.
And one it wants to enjoy before returning. Only one way to do that.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (3-5) at NO. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA (7-0)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
TV: SEC Network Plus
Radio: 107.5 FM
Florida International’s probable starters: G Kimar Williams 6-1 So. (5.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg); G Donte McGill 6-3 Sr. (19.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); G Anthony Boswell 6-6 Sr. (2.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg); F Richard Bivens 6-9 Jr. (4.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg); F Michael Kessens 6-9 Sr. (14.9 ppg, 12.1 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (11.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Sindarius Thornwell 6-5 Sr. (18.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (9.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg); F Maik Kotsar 6-10 Fr. (9.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina plays Seton Hall at 9 p.m. on Dec. 12 in New York.
