Thornwell ‘being held accountable’ for mistake

Sindarius Thornwell’s suspension continues without a date for his return.
“Our university is a prideful university. We have high standards, both athletically and academically. Our kids are held to those standards, which are more stringent than some other places,” associate head coach Matt Figger said Tuesday at a meeting of the Columbia Tip-Off Club. “Sindarius is a really good kid. He made a mistake. We’re dealing with it.
“And we are a team. If it was an individual sport, then I’d worry about it, but we’re a team sport, so we got plenty of guys to step up and take his role. Everybody in here, I’m sure, has made a mistake in your life, and you get held accountable for it. And he’s being held accountable for it.”
Thornwell was suspended indefinitely before South Carolina hosted Florida International Sunday because of a violation of athletics department policy. The No. 19 Gamecocks improved to 8-0 with a win over the Golden Panthers, but coach Frank Martin refused to address the situation.
Martin was recruiting in Miami Tuesday. Thornwell sat on the bench during the game.
A source close to the situation previously told The State that Thornwell will return to the team this season, but didn’t know when. It doesn’t appear likely that Thornwell will play in USC’s next game, against Seton Hall on Monday, but he could return before conference play begins.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments