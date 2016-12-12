USC Men's Basketball

December 12, 2016

Undefeated USC men move up to No. 16 in AP poll

By David Cloninger

South Carolina rose three spots to No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 despite not playing a game last week. The Gamecocks are at their highest ranking since they ended the 1997-98 season at No. 14.

USC (8-0) plays Seton Hall in New York Monday night. The Gamecocks travel to USF on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are one of seven undefeated teams in the country.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (56)

10-0

1613

1

2. UCLA (3)

10-0

1505

2

3. Kansas

9-1

1455

3

4. Baylor (6)

8-0

1439

4

5. Duke

10-1

1391

5

6. Kentucky

9-1

1277

6

7. North Carolina

10-1

1222

7

8. Gonzaga

10-0

1195

8

9. Indiana

8-1

1124

9

10. Creighton

10-0

1043

10

11. Louisville

9-1

981

11

12. West Virginia

8-1

864

15

13. Virginia

8-1

848

14

14. Wisconsin

9-2

779

17

15. Purdue

8-2

652

18

16. South Carolina

8-0

598

19

17. Xavier

8-2

526

13

18. Butler

9-1

492

16

19. Arizona

8-2

436

20

20. St. Mary’s

7-1

391

12

21. Notre Dame

9-1

310

23

22. Oregon

8-2

251

24

23. Florida State

10-1

227

_

24. Southern Cal

9-0

158

_

25. Cincinnati

7-2

155

22

Others receiving votes: Florida 44, Wichita State 33, Virginia Tech 32, Maryland 31, Valparaiso 9, TCU 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Minnesota 6, Miami 6, Kansas State 4, UCF 2, Michigan State 2, Syracuse 2, Ohio State 2, Pittsburgh 2, Clemson 1, Loyola of Chicago 1, Iowa State 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Kentucky

6. Baylor

7. Indiana

8. North Carolina

9. Gonzaga

10. Creighton

11. Xavier

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia

14. Wisconsin

15. Louisville

16. St. Mary’s

17. Purdue

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Butler

21. Cincinnati

22. South Carolina

23. Southern California

24. Oregon

25. Syracuse

USC women stay at No. 6

USC’s women’s team stayed at No. 6 after only playing one game this week. The Gamecocks beat Minnesota.

USC (7-1) hosts Clemson on Thursday and No. 9 UCLA on Sunday.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

9-0

825

1

2. Notre Dame

9-1

764

2

3. Baylor

10-1

761

3

4. Maryland

10-0

742

4

5. Mississippi State

9-0

676

5

6. South Carolina

7-1

657

6

7. Florida State

10-1

625

7

8. Louisville

8-2

574

8

9. UCLA

7-1

565

9

10. Stanford

8-1

520

10

11. Washington

10-1

490

11

12. Ohio State

8-3

424

12

13. Miami

8-1

415

14

14. West Virginia

10-0

406

13

15. Colorado

9-0

286

18

16. Texas

3-4

268

17

17. DePaul

6-3

225

16

18. Duke

10-1

217

21

19. Kentucky

7-3

189

15

20. Oklahoma

7-2

187

19

21. Syracuse

8-3

162

20

22. South Florida

7-0

153

22

23. Arizona State

6-2

137

-

24. Virginia Tech

10-0

112

25

25. Oregon

8-1

75

-

Others receiving votes: Oregon State 68, Green Bay 49, Kansas State 44, California 29, Florida 23, Oklahoma State 15, Northwestern 10, Texas A&M 9, Southern Cal 9, Auburn 7, Gonzaga 4, Vanderbilt 1, UNLV 1, Michigan State 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Notre Dame

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Mississippi State

8. UCLA

9. Florida State

10. Stanford

11. Miami

12. Ohio State

13. West Virginia

14. Oklahoma

15. Washington

16. Kentucky

17. Texas

18. Colorado

19. South Florida

20. DePaul

21. Texas A&M

22. Auburn

23. Florida

24. Syracuse

25. Michigan State

