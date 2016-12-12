Undefeated USC men move up to No. 16 in AP poll

South Carolina rose three spots to No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 despite not playing a game last week. The Gamecocks are at their highest ranking since they ended the 1997-98 season at No. 14.
USC (8-0) plays Seton Hall in New York Monday night. The Gamecocks travel to USF on Saturday.
The Gamecocks are one of seven undefeated teams in the country.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (56)
10-0
1613
1
2. UCLA (3)
10-0
1505
2
3. Kansas
9-1
1455
3
4. Baylor (6)
8-0
1439
4
5. Duke
10-1
1391
5
6. Kentucky
9-1
1277
6
7. North Carolina
10-1
1222
7
8. Gonzaga
10-0
1195
8
9. Indiana
8-1
1124
9
10. Creighton
10-0
1043
10
11. Louisville
9-1
981
11
12. West Virginia
8-1
864
15
13. Virginia
8-1
848
14
14. Wisconsin
9-2
779
17
15. Purdue
8-2
652
18
16. South Carolina
8-0
598
19
17. Xavier
8-2
526
13
18. Butler
9-1
492
16
19. Arizona
8-2
436
20
20. St. Mary’s
7-1
391
12
21. Notre Dame
9-1
310
23
22. Oregon
8-2
251
24
23. Florida State
10-1
227
_
24. Southern Cal
9-0
158
_
25. Cincinnati
7-2
155
22
Others receiving votes: Florida 44, Wichita State 33, Virginia Tech 32, Maryland 31, Valparaiso 9, TCU 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Minnesota 6, Miami 6, Kansas State 4, UCF 2, Michigan State 2, Syracuse 2, Ohio State 2, Pittsburgh 2, Clemson 1, Loyola of Chicago 1, Iowa State 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Kentucky
6. Baylor
7. Indiana
8. North Carolina
9. Gonzaga
10. Creighton
11. Xavier
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia
14. Wisconsin
15. Louisville
16. St. Mary’s
17. Purdue
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Butler
21. Cincinnati
22. South Carolina
23. Southern California
24. Oregon
25. Syracuse
USC women stay at No. 6
USC’s women’s team stayed at No. 6 after only playing one game this week. The Gamecocks beat Minnesota.
USC (7-1) hosts Clemson on Thursday and No. 9 UCLA on Sunday.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
9-0
825
1
2. Notre Dame
9-1
764
2
3. Baylor
10-1
761
3
4. Maryland
10-0
742
4
5. Mississippi State
9-0
676
5
6. South Carolina
7-1
657
6
7. Florida State
10-1
625
7
8. Louisville
8-2
574
8
9. UCLA
7-1
565
9
10. Stanford
8-1
520
10
11. Washington
10-1
490
11
12. Ohio State
8-3
424
12
13. Miami
8-1
415
14
14. West Virginia
10-0
406
13
15. Colorado
9-0
286
18
16. Texas
3-4
268
17
17. DePaul
6-3
225
16
18. Duke
10-1
217
21
19. Kentucky
7-3
189
15
20. Oklahoma
7-2
187
19
21. Syracuse
8-3
162
20
22. South Florida
7-0
153
22
23. Arizona State
6-2
137
-
24. Virginia Tech
10-0
112
25
25. Oregon
8-1
75
-
Others receiving votes: Oregon State 68, Green Bay 49, Kansas State 44, California 29, Florida 23, Oklahoma State 15, Northwestern 10, Texas A&M 9, Southern Cal 9, Auburn 7, Gonzaga 4, Vanderbilt 1, UNLV 1, Michigan State 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. Baylor
4. Maryland
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Mississippi State
8. UCLA
9. Florida State
10. Stanford
11. Miami
12. Ohio State
13. West Virginia
14. Oklahoma
15. Washington
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. Colorado
19. South Florida
20. DePaul
21. Texas A&M
22. Auburn
23. Florida
24. Syracuse
25. Michigan State
