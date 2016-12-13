Suspended USC guard Thornwell was arrested in May

Suspended South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license last May.
Thornwell was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, according to an incident report from the Cayce Department of Public Safety. He paid a fine.
Thornwell, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer and rebounder for their first six games, was suspended indefinitely by coach Frank Martin on Dec. 4 for violating athletic department policy. Martin has said he will not detail Thornwell’s transgression, calling it a “mental mistake.”
The Post and Courier of Charleston first reported Thornwell’s arrest. A team spokeswoman said Tuesday nothing had changed with Thornwell’s suspension and would not say if the arrest figured into the discipline.
