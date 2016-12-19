USC Men's Basketball

December 19, 2016 12:05 PM

First loss costs Gamecocks six poll spots; women stay put

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

South Carolina fell six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 after splitting two games last week. They are No. 22 this week.

The Gamecocks lost their first game, at a neutral site to Seton Hall, but won at USF to improve to 9-1. They host archrival Clemson Wednesday and are then idle until Dec. 27.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (56)

11-0

1614

1

2. UCLA (3)

12-0

1514

2

3. Kansas

10-1

1450

3

4. Baylor (6)

11-0

1439

4

5. Duke

10-1

1385

5

6. Kentucky

10-1

1337

6

7. Gonzaga

11-0

1211

8

8. North Carolina

10-2

1170

7

9. Creighton

11-0

1058

10

10. Louisville

10-1

1044

11

11. West Virginia

9-1

937

12

12. Virginia

9-1

886

13

13. Butler

10-1

821

18

14. Wisconsin

10-2

781

14

15. Purdue

9-2

754

15

16. Indiana

8-2

719

9

17. Xavier

9-2

542

17

18. Arizona

10-2

501

19

19. St. Mary's

8-1

389

20

20. Oregon

10-2

299

22

21. Florida State

11-1

290

23

22. South Carolina

9-1

218

16

23. Southern Cal

10-0

212

24

24. Cincinnati

9-2

202

25

25. Notre Dame

9-2

188

21

Others receiving votes: Florida 48, Virginia Tech 40, Maryland 27, Seton Hall 15, Oklahoma State 8, Valparaiso 7, Minnesota 6, Miami 5, Northwestern 4, Clemson 1, Iowa State 1, Kansas State 1, Loyola (Chicago) 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Kentucky

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Creighton

9. Indiana

10. North Carolina

11. Xavier

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia

14. Wisconsin

15. Louisville

16. Butler

17. St. Mary’s

18. Purdue

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Cincinnati

22. Southern California

23. South Carolina

24. Oregon

25. Florida State

USC women stay at No. 6

The 9-1 Gamecocks stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 despite beating then-No. 9 UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins slipped to 10th.

None of the top five teams lost last week, with No. 1 Connecticut not playing and No. 5 Mississippi State beating three teams, including Southern Cal on the road.

The Gamecocks are at Savannah State on Wednesday and are then idle until Jan. 1, when SEC play begins.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

9-0

825

1

2. Notre Dame

10-1

768

2

3. Baylor

11-1

759

3

4. Maryland

11-0

740

4

5. Mississippi State

12-0

678

5

6. South Carolina

9-1

664

6

7. Florida State

10-1

629

7

8. Louisville

11-2

598

8

9. Washington

11-1

523

11

10. UCLA

8-2

508

9

11. Miami

9-1

459

13

12. Ohio State

9-3

441

12

13. West Virginia

11-0

435

14

14. Stanford

8-2

388

10

15. Colorado

10-0

313

15

16. Texas

5-4

261

16

17. Duke

10-1

252

18

18. Kentucky

8-3

210

19

19. Syracuse

8-3

201

21

20. Oklahoma

7-2

188

20

21. Arizona State

8-2

180

23

21. USF

8-0

180

22

23. Virginia Tech

11-0

163

24

24. Kansas State

10-1

71

-

25. Oregon State

7-1

69

-

Others receiving votes: DePaul 63, California 34, Florida 28, Northwestern 24, Oregon 18, Oklahoma State 16, Southern Cal 12, UNLV 6, Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 4, Auburn 3, Vanderbilt 3, Gonzaga 2, Ole Miss 2, Green Bay 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Notre Dame

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida State

9. UCLA

10. Miami

11. Ohio State

12. West Virginia

13. Stanford

14. Oklahoma

15. Washington

16. Kentucky

17. Texas

18. Colorado

19. South Florida

20. Virginia Tech

21. Syracuse

22. Duke

23. DePaul

24. Texas A&M

25. Arizona State

Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Maik Kotsar talks Frank Martin, USC

View more video

Sports Videos