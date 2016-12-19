First loss costs Gamecocks six poll spots; women stay put

South Carolina fell six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 after splitting two games last week. They are No. 22 this week.
The Gamecocks lost their first game, at a neutral site to Seton Hall, but won at USF to improve to 9-1. They host archrival Clemson Wednesday and are then idle until Dec. 27.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (56)
11-0
1614
1
2. UCLA (3)
12-0
1514
2
3. Kansas
10-1
1450
3
4. Baylor (6)
11-0
1439
4
5. Duke
10-1
1385
5
6. Kentucky
10-1
1337
6
7. Gonzaga
11-0
1211
8
8. North Carolina
10-2
1170
7
9. Creighton
11-0
1058
10
10. Louisville
10-1
1044
11
11. West Virginia
9-1
937
12
12. Virginia
9-1
886
13
13. Butler
10-1
821
18
14. Wisconsin
10-2
781
14
15. Purdue
9-2
754
15
16. Indiana
8-2
719
9
17. Xavier
9-2
542
17
18. Arizona
10-2
501
19
19. St. Mary's
8-1
389
20
20. Oregon
10-2
299
22
21. Florida State
11-1
290
23
22. South Carolina
9-1
218
16
23. Southern Cal
10-0
212
24
24. Cincinnati
9-2
202
25
25. Notre Dame
9-2
188
21
Others receiving votes: Florida 48, Virginia Tech 40, Maryland 27, Seton Hall 15, Oklahoma State 8, Valparaiso 7, Minnesota 6, Miami 5, Northwestern 4, Clemson 1, Iowa State 1, Kansas State 1, Loyola (Chicago) 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Kentucky
6. Baylor
7. Gonzaga
8. Creighton
9. Indiana
10. North Carolina
11. Xavier
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia
14. Wisconsin
15. Louisville
16. Butler
17. St. Mary’s
18. Purdue
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Cincinnati
22. Southern California
23. South Carolina
24. Oregon
25. Florida State
USC women stay at No. 6
The 9-1 Gamecocks stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 despite beating then-No. 9 UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins slipped to 10th.
None of the top five teams lost last week, with No. 1 Connecticut not playing and No. 5 Mississippi State beating three teams, including Southern Cal on the road.
The Gamecocks are at Savannah State on Wednesday and are then idle until Jan. 1, when SEC play begins.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
9-0
825
1
2. Notre Dame
10-1
768
2
3. Baylor
11-1
759
3
4. Maryland
11-0
740
4
5. Mississippi State
12-0
678
5
6. South Carolina
9-1
664
6
7. Florida State
10-1
629
7
8. Louisville
11-2
598
8
9. Washington
11-1
523
11
10. UCLA
8-2
508
9
11. Miami
9-1
459
13
12. Ohio State
9-3
441
12
13. West Virginia
11-0
435
14
14. Stanford
8-2
388
10
15. Colorado
10-0
313
15
16. Texas
5-4
261
16
17. Duke
10-1
252
18
18. Kentucky
8-3
210
19
19. Syracuse
8-3
201
21
20. Oklahoma
7-2
188
20
21. Arizona State
8-2
180
23
21. USF
8-0
180
22
23. Virginia Tech
11-0
163
24
24. Kansas State
10-1
71
-
25. Oregon State
7-1
69
-
Others receiving votes: DePaul 63, California 34, Florida 28, Northwestern 24, Oregon 18, Oklahoma State 16, Southern Cal 12, UNLV 6, Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 4, Auburn 3, Vanderbilt 3, Gonzaga 2, Ole Miss 2, Green Bay 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. Baylor
4. Maryland
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Mississippi State
8. Florida State
9. UCLA
10. Miami
11. Ohio State
12. West Virginia
13. Stanford
14. Oklahoma
15. Washington
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. Colorado
19. South Florida
20. Virginia Tech
21. Syracuse
22. Duke
23. DePaul
24. Texas A&M
25. Arizona State
