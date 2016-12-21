Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson men's basketball

USC's PJ Dozier (15) shoots free-throw bucket during the second half of their game against Clemson.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Duane Notice (10) makes a drive to the bucket as Clemson's Avery Holmes (12) trails behind during the first half their rival game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Hassani Gravett (2) goes up for a lay-up bucket against Clemson during the first half of their rival game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Duane Notice (10) shoots a free-throw basket after a Clemson foul during the first half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Clemson's Head Coach Brad Brownell signals towards his players on the court after a foul during their game against USC.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Khadim Gueye (12) rebounds a ball against Clemson players during the first half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Chris Silva (30) won the initial tip-off during the beginning of the game against Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50)
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's PJ Dozier (15) makes a drive to the basket as Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4) defends during the first half of their rival game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) passes the ball as Clemson's Donte Grantham (15) attempts to defend during the first half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Duane Notice (10) blocks Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4) at the edge of the court during the first half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's PJ Dozier (15) looks for an open teammate as Clemson's Marcquise Reed defends during the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Head Coach Frank Martin was very vocal during the late second half of their game as Clemson took the lead due to free throw buckets.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Chris Silva (30) attempts block Clemson's Donte Grantham (15) during the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Chris Silva (30) makes a lay-up over Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) and Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) attempts to get control of a ground ball held by Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) during the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Head Coach Frank Martin communicates with his players during a final timeout in their game against Clemson.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Duane Notice (10) drives to the bucket as Clemson's Gabe DeVoe (10) and Avry Holmes (12) defend during the second half of their rival game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
A USC fan expresses disapproval of a foul call by the referee during the second half of the USC/Clemson basketball game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Khadim Gueye (12) draws a foul on Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (05) during the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's PJ Dozier (15) shoots free-throw bucket during the second half of their game against Clemson.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a bucket over Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) during the second half of their rival game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Clemson players Marcquise Reed (2) and Avry Holmes (12) box in PJ Dozier (15) late in the second half of their game.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com