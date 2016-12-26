Gamecocks men’s basketball resumes season with D-II Lander

It wasn’t surprising to see the game. Frank Martin is generous by nature, and as he’s rebuilt South Carolina basketball not only on the court, but in its reputation around the state.
He’s done this type of thing a lot.
So he wasn’t going to drop Division II Lander from the schedule, even when he could have gotten another “name” school in that spot. The schedule was already loaded with big-name teams and one more wasn’t going to make that much of a difference.
“You mean to tell me that you can’t figure out if our team’s good enough on 30 games? You need 31 to figure that one out?,” Martin said. “By the same token, it’s an opportunity, rather than write a check to a school from wherever to come play here, to give it to one of the schools in our own state. And give those kids the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Nothing against Lander, the Greenwood school that enrolls around 2,700. Martin offered the same chance to D-II Coker and Francis Marion the past two seasons. It’s a game two days after Christmas and the seven South Carolina natives on Lander’s roster get to play in the big arena.
The only issue that arises is at the end of the year. The Gamecocks could win the game and still get no credit for it. The NCAA Tournament selection committee only takes wins over Division I programs into account when debating tournament résumés, so when USC’s was perused last year, it was only a 23-8 record the Gamecocks had instead of 24-8, with a win over FMU.
The game can really only hurt. Win, and it doesn’t count. Lose, and boy, does it count.
Yet the Francis Marion game didn’t cost USC a tournament berth last year, and Lander shouldn’t be the deciding line this year. The Gamecocks felt they did more than enough last year, especially when compared to teams that did get in, and they significantly beefed up the schedule this year to address the criteria the committee stated last year.
Having a win over a Division II team shouldn’t affect that.
“We’ve tried to schedule hard,” Martin said. “Thirty-one’s going to really, really create a difference whether we’re good enough or not? I don’t get that one. We’ve become as a society, too number-driven, rather than just have common sense and do what’s right. Who’s getting hurt by us playing Lander?”
Martin’s scheduling philosophy is simple. He wants to have some big names for home-and-home series. He wants to play in an exempt tournament, thus guaranteeing three to four games, every year. In his first season, it was scheduling for a team he inherited and trying to stay afloat.
In his fifth, he’s made it clear the Gamecocks won’t shy away from anyone, and they can do that and still cut the smaller schools some slack.
“If we weren’t in those exempt tournaments, yes, because then we’d only be judged on 27 games. But since we’re in exempt tournaments, we get three extra games so we’re getting judged on 31,” Martin said. “I understand both ends of the equation. That’s not what we do.”
LANDER (3-6) at USC (9-2)
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
Lander’s probable starters: G Rahu Purdie 5-9 So. (14.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); G J.R. Washington 6-3 Sr. (18.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg); G Taylor Buffkin 6-2 Sr. (2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg); F T.J. Knight 6-8 Fr. (2.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg); F Chris Tate 6-6 Fr. (4.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (15.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg); G Justin McKie 6-4 Sr. (5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (10.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); F Maik Kotsar 6-10 Fr. (8.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (9.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina tips off at Memphis at 9 p.m. on Friday.
