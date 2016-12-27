Photos: South Carolina vs. Lander

USC's PJ Dozier (15) dunks on Lander's Srdjan Ivic (20) during the second half of their game on Tuesday.
USC's Justin McKie (20) goes up for a lay-up bucket against Lander.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) looks through Lander defenders Srdjan Ivic (20) and Clenzo Ross (15) for an open teammate during their game.
USC's Khadim Gueye (15) attempts to block a shot by Lander's Taylor Buffkin (24) during the second half of their game on Tuesday night.
USC's Chris Silva (30) blocks Lander's Chris Tate's (5) attempt at a bucket during their game.
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) goes up for a bucket over Lander's TJ Knight (22) during the first half of their game.
Lander defender Rahu Purdie (2) gets shut down by a screen set up by USC's Chris Silva (30) and PJ Dozier (15) during their game.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) sets up to shoot a three point bucket during their game against Lander. Rakym Felder went on to be USC's leading scorer with 20 points.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) shoots over defending Lander player Nicklas Jonsson (35) during their game. Rakym Felder went on to be USC's leading scorer with 20 points.
USC's Sedee Keita (24) attempts to keep control of a ball as Lander defenders apply pressure during the first half of their game.
USC's Chris Silva (30) defends Lander's Chris Tate (5) during the first half of their game.
USC's Duane Notice (10) and Maik Kotsar (21) box in Lander's JR Washington (10) during the first half of their game.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) shoots a three point bucket over Lander's Clenzo Ross (15) during the first half of their game.
