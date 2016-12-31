Thornwell suspension about to end?

Sindarius Thornwell’s suspension appears to have an end in sight.
Frank Martin confirmed after Friday’s 70-54 loss at Memphis that he will be talking to athletic director Ray Tanner this week about the suspension, which has lasted six games. Martin previously said that Thornwell would be back, but didn’t have an answer to when.
“Ray and I are talking when I get back and we’ll see, we’ll see,” Martin said. “Those are things that obviously, we got to speak about privately and then make decisions accordingly.”
The State reported on Dec. 13 that Thornwell’s suspension would last six games but he would return for the entire SEC season. The Memphis game was Thornwell’s sixth miss.
South Carolina has gone 3-3 in his absence after an 8-0 start. Thornwell continues to lead the Gamecocks in scoring (18.7 points) and rebounds (6.7) per game.
USC begins SEC play at Georgia on Wednesday.
