Sindarius Thornwell reinstated

South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been reinstated to full playing status.
Thornwell will be available for USC’s SEC opener at Georgia on Wednesday, the school announced on Monday.
Thornwell was suspended on Dec. 4 as a result of a violation of athletic department policy. According to USC, after a review of the situation by Martin and athletics director Ray Tanner, it was determined that Thornwell met the necessary requirements to return to game action.
“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” Martin said in a statement. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”
The State reported on Dec. 13 that Thornwell’s suspension would last six games but he would return for the entire SEC season. The Memphis game on Friday was Thornwell’s sixth miss.
South Carolina has gone 3-3 in his absence after an 8-0 start. Thornwell continues to lead the Gamecocks in scoring (18.7 points) and rebounds (6.7) per game.
USC begins SEC play at Georgia at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPNU).
