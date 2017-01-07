Evan Hinson dresses for 1st time with USC basketball team

South Carolina football freshman Evan Hinson suited up for the first time Saturday with Frank Martin’s Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-4, 238-pound tight end (and guard) from Deltona, Fla., had planned to try and play both sports in college and is now getting that chance. He redshirted in football.
Hinson has been practicing with the basketball team in spots since at least October and was expected to join the team full-time after the Birmingham Bowl.
He did not play Saturday against Texas A&M.
“I know Frank’s excited about some things he can do,” football coach Will Muschamp said in the fall.
Hinson caught 24 passes for 465 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Deltona, adding 35 tackles, five of them sacks, on defense. He earned Class 6A honorable mention all-state.
He was more well-known around town and Florida for his exploits on the basketball court, where he averaged 20.6 points and six rebounds per game as a senior. Hinson was named the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Male Athlete of the Year, recognizing his accomplishments in both sports. He was the publication’s Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016, and was voted first team all-state – in basketball.
