Gamecocks take over late, beat Texas A&M for 2-0 SEC start

Sindarius Thornwell shouldered South Carolina in the final five minutes of a 79-68 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, improving the Gamecocks to 2-0 in the SEC for just the fourth time in school history.
USC also began 2-0 in the league last year but lost the next game at Alabama. The Gamecocks are at Tennessee Wednesday.
Thornwell, in his second game back from suspension, scored 16 points and had every big play down the stretch. He was aided by 19 points from Duane Notice, who shelved a six-game shooting slump, and 19 from Rakym Felder, who torched three 3-pointers when the Aggies were about to run away with it.
USC’s SEC-best defense took a hit as the Aggies shot 52.9 percent from the field, with D.J. Hogg shooting seven 3-pointers among his 25 points.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
Comments