Gamecocks receive votes in men’s Top 25; USC women hold steady

The South Carolina men received seven votes in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after starting the SEC schedule 2-0. They had no votes last week.
The Gamecocks are No. 27.
USC is at Tennessee on Wednesday and hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Baylor (55)
15-0
1608
2
2. Kansas (8)
14-1
1517
3
3. Villanova (1)
15-1
1499
1
4. UCLA (1)
16-1
1433
4
5. Gonzaga
15-0
1366
5
6. Kentucky
13-2
1327
6
7. Duke
14-2
1173
8
8. Creighton
15-1
1111
10
9. Florida State
15-1
1071
12
10. West Virginia
13-2
972
7
11. North Carolina
14-3
902
14
12. Butler
14-2
880
18
13. Oregon
15-2
869
15
14. Louisville
13-3
744
9
15. Xavier
13-2
651
16
16. Arizona
15-2
634
17
17. Purdue
14-3
584
20
18. Wisconsin
13-3
581
13
19. Virginia
12-3
580
11
20. Notre Dame
14-2
468
23
21. St. Mary’s
14-1
377
19
22. Cincinnati
13-2
256
22
23. Florida
12-3
252
24
24. Minnesota
15-2
167
_
25. Kansas State
13-2
20
_
25. Southern Cal
15-2
20
25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Villanova
3. Kansas
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Creighton
7. Kentucky
8. Duke
9. Florida State
10. North Carolina
11. West Virginia
12. Purdue
13. Butler
14. Virginia
15. Oregon
16. Louisville
17. Wisconsin
18. Notre Dame
19. Xavier
20. Minnesota
21. St. Mary’s
22. Arizona
23. Cincinnati
24. Florida
25. Virginia Tech
USC women remain No. 5
The South Carolina women stayed at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 SEC) seem to be on a collision course toward Jan. 23, when they host No. 4 Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0), although they’ll have to see how much a sprained ankle to All-American A’ja Wilson will affect the team.
USC hosts Georgia on Thursday and is at LSU on Sunday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Connecticut (33)
14-0
825
1
2. Baylor
15-1
783
2
3. Maryland
15-1
745
3
4. Mississippi State
17-0
726
4
5. South Carolina
13-1
699
5
6. Notre Dame
15-2
670
7
7. Florida State
15-2
595
6
8. Washington
16-2
544
12
9. Louisville
15-3
540
8
10. Oregon State
15-1
509
16
11. Ohio State
14-4
488
11
12. Duke
14-2
436
13
13. Stanford
13-3
429
10
14. Miami
13-3
388
14
15. Virginia Tech
15-0
347
18
16. Texas
10-4
346
15
17. UCLA
11-4
326
9
18. West Virginia
14-2
269
17
19. Arizona State
12-3
263
19
20. USF
13-1
181
22
21. DePaul
13-4
142
23
22. Oklahoma
12-4
139
20
23. NC State
13-4
104
NR
24. California
13-3
50
20
25. Kansas State
12-4
46
25
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Baylor
3. South Carolina
4. Maryland
5. Mississippi State
6. Notre Dame
7. Washington
8. Oregon State
9. Florida State
10. Virginia Tech
11. Ohio State
12. Duke
13. Louisville
14. Stanford
15. Texas
16. South Florida
17. Miami
18. UCLA
19. West Virginia
20. DePaul
21. Texas A&M
22. Arizona State
23. Oklahoma
24. Colorado
25. NC State
