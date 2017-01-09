USC Men's Basketball

January 9, 2017 1:08 PM

Gamecocks receive votes in men’s Top 25; USC women hold steady

By David Cloninger

The South Carolina men received seven votes in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after starting the SEC schedule 2-0. They had no votes last week.

The Gamecocks are No. 27.

USC is at Tennessee on Wednesday and hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Baylor (55)

15-0

1608

2

2. Kansas (8)

14-1

1517

3

3. Villanova (1)

15-1

1499

1

4. UCLA (1)

16-1

1433

4

5. Gonzaga

15-0

1366

5

6. Kentucky

13-2

1327

6

7. Duke

14-2

1173

8

8. Creighton

15-1

1111

10

9. Florida State

15-1

1071

12

10. West Virginia

13-2

972

7

11. North Carolina

14-3

902

14

12. Butler

14-2

880

18

13. Oregon

15-2

869

15

14. Louisville

13-3

744

9

15. Xavier

13-2

651

16

16. Arizona

15-2

634

17

17. Purdue

14-3

584

20

18. Wisconsin

13-3

581

13

19. Virginia

12-3

580

11

20. Notre Dame

14-2

468

23

21. St. Mary’s

14-1

377

19

22. Cincinnati

13-2

256

22

23. Florida

12-3

252

24

24. Minnesota

15-2

167

_

25. Kansas State

13-2

20

_

25. Southern Cal

15-2

20

25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Villanova

3. Kansas

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Creighton

7. Kentucky

8. Duke

9. Florida State

10. North Carolina

11. West Virginia

12. Purdue

13. Butler

14. Virginia

15. Oregon

16. Louisville

17. Wisconsin

18. Notre Dame

19. Xavier

20. Minnesota

21. St. Mary’s

22. Arizona

23. Cincinnati

24. Florida

25. Virginia Tech

USC women remain No. 5

The South Carolina women stayed at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 SEC) seem to be on a collision course toward Jan. 23, when they host No. 4 Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0), although they’ll have to see how much a sprained ankle to All-American A’ja Wilson will affect the team.

USC hosts Georgia on Thursday and is at LSU on Sunday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Connecticut (33)

14-0

825

1

2. Baylor

15-1

783

2

3. Maryland

15-1

745

3

4. Mississippi State

17-0

726

4

5. South Carolina

13-1

699

5

6. Notre Dame

15-2

670

7

7. Florida State

15-2

595

6

8. Washington

16-2

544

12

9. Louisville

15-3

540

8

10. Oregon State

15-1

509

16

11. Ohio State

14-4

488

11

12. Duke

14-2

436

13

13. Stanford

13-3

429

10

14. Miami

13-3

388

14

15. Virginia Tech

15-0

347

18

16. Texas

10-4

346

15

17. UCLA

11-4

326

9

18. West Virginia

14-2

269

17

19. Arizona State

12-3

263

19

20. USF

13-1

181

22

21. DePaul

13-4

142

23

22. Oklahoma

12-4

139

20

23. NC State

13-4

104

NR

24. California

13-3

50

20

25. Kansas State

12-4

46

25

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Baylor

3. South Carolina

4. Maryland

5. Mississippi State

6. Notre Dame

7. Washington

8. Oregon State

9. Florida State

10. Virginia Tech

11. Ohio State

12. Duke

13. Louisville

14. Stanford

15. Texas

16. South Florida

17. Miami

18. UCLA

19. West Virginia

20. DePaul

21. Texas A&M

22. Arizona State

23. Oklahoma

24. Colorado

25. NC State

