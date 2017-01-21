USC’s P.J. Dozier ruled out for Kentucky

South Carolina’s chance at claiming undisputed first place in the SEC took a serious blow just before tipoff on Saturday.
Starting point guard P.J. Dozier was ruled out due to back spasms, USC announced. Dozier was unable to practice before the matchup at No. 5 Kentucky.
Dozier is the No. 24 Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer with 14.6 points per game and hit a crucial layup in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s win over No. 19 Florida. He averages 4.7 rebounds and has 52 assists and 35 steals this year, each a team-high.
In his absence, USC can turn to backups Rakym Felder and Hassani Gravett, who was cleared to play after missing the Florida game due to illness. Sindarius Thornwell has played point in the past as well.
