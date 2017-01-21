Watch: Sindarius Thornwell thunderous dunk vs. Kentucky

South Carolina senior Sindarius Thornwell threw down a big dunk Saturday in the Gamecocks’ game at Kentucky.
Sindarius. Thornwell. DUNK!!!! pic.twitter.com/gaJCvqBvx7— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 22, 2017
This dunk by Thornwell was pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/0JJwxiHjFi— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 21, 2017
Ooooohhhh baby!!!! It's a bird. It's a plane. Nope it's @Sin_City_803 banging it on them!!! Let's go @GamecockMBB!!!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 21, 2017
That's somebody's son fam @Sin_City_803— Bryson Allen-Wms (@B_Quatro4) January 21, 2017
@Sin_City_803 you need to stop that!!— Terry Googer (@D1MANOS) January 21, 2017
SINDARIUS pic.twitter.com/u0WEX7hwgE— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 21, 2017
Sindarius Thornwell pic.twitter.com/Sqk0krxP5c— Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) January 21, 2017
Comments