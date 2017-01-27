Gamecocks wary of trap game at Mizzou

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough Pause

5:54 South Carolina's Brandon McIlwain speaks publicly for the first time at USC

1:23 Chad Holbrook: Pitching will be Gamecocks' backbone

0:54 What's funnier than a circus clown? A circus clown on ice.

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

2:55 Report findings of concern

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd.