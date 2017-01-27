Gamecocks wary of trap game at Mizzou

“I don’t dwell a lot on the past,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “But I believe that every once in a while you have to refresh people’s memory so they comprehend.”
South Carolina’s veterans hadn’t forgotten. The new kids had heard all about it.
Everybody needed another reminder.
The Gamecocks lost at Missouri last year. That loss, more than any other, stood out when it came time for the NCAA selection committee to judge the résumé.
“Going into a road game at Missouri, knowing that we lost last year, as seniors, I know that we’re fueled and motivated to get that win,” said Duane Notice, hero of USC’s domination of Auburn. “The rest of the team is making sure that we capitalize on the opportunity to get back to the place we were before the loss at Kentucky.”
The circumstances are eerily similar. Like last year, Missouri is suffering through a lousy season. The Tigers have lost 11 in a row and at least one local paper is opining on potential replacements for embattled coach Kim Anderson.
The Gamecocks are playing well, ranked 23rd and challenging for first place in the SEC. They lost to Kentucky, but rebounded against Auburn.
Last year, Missouri had lost nine in a row, but broke the streak against Tennessee, a game before USC visited. The Gamecocks were coming off a loss to Kentucky.
The Tigers had already voluntarily pulled themselves from the postseason because of an NCAA investigation. Their second-leading scorer, Wes Clark, was dismissed just before the game. If ever there was a game USC could coast, that was it.
They lost. As Sindarius Thornwell said, it only counted as one loss.
It felt like a thousand-pound anchor around their necks as the Gamecocks trudged to the finish, and when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced, USC was re-kicking itself for a really bad night.
“What skewed our numbers in the wrong way is not that we beat teams that didn’t have good years, is that we lost to a team that had a bad RPI,” Martin said. “And that’s what messed us up.”
Martin prefers not to live in the past, or think about what could happen after a good stretch of games. It’s all about the next one.
This next one is a 94x50 trapdoor. Especially after last year. Especially with the Gamecocks coming off a 98-point game where they smoked 15 3-pointers.
Especially since despite their gaudy record and their top-20 RPI, one loss to a bad SEC team increases the pressure to win every other game.
Martin talked to his seniors – Notice, Thornwell and Justin McKie. All of them got the message.
Road games are tough, but USC has won on the road this season. Missouri’s streak will end sometime, but it doesn’t have to be now. Yes, all games count the same, but that anchor can stay on the bottom of the NIT sea, not get re-raised.
Get this one, and the Gamecocks avoid a loss to a team that’s 0-7 in a conference with a bad reputation. Then they can look ahead to the next game at LSU.
LSU is 1-7.
NO. 23 SOUTH CAROLINA (16-4, 6-1 SEC) at MISSOURI (5-14, 0-7)
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (14.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G Sindarius Thornwell 6-5 Sr. (19.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg); F Maik Kotsar 6-10 Fr. (7.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (9.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
Missouri’s probable starters: G Jordan Geist 6-2 So. (7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); G K.J. Walton 6-3 So. (6.5 ppg, 3.1 rp); F Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg); F Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. (12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg); F Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. (7.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina tips off at LSU at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
