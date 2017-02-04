Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia

USC players celebrate with each other after their 77-75 win over Georgia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Georgia's Mike Edwards (32) attempt to secure a rebound after a missed Gamecock shot during the first half of their SEC game.
USC's Duane Notice (10) shoots one of his two three-point buckets during the first half of the Gamecock's SEC game against Georgia.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes up for a bucket over Georgia's Derek Ogbeide (34) during the first half of their SEC game.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a bucket over Georgia defenders J.J. Frazier (30) and Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of their SEC game.
USCs Maik Kotsar (21) drives to the bucket through Georgia defenders Mike Edwards (32) and William Jackson II (0) during the first half of their SEC game.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) drives to the bucket as Georgia's Pape Diatta (5) defends during the first half of their game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots one of his three back to back three-point buckets during the first half of the Gamecock's game against Georgia.
USC players on the bench respond to a bucket made by teammate Sindarius Thornwell during the second half of the Gamecock's game against Georgia.
USC fans and students congratulate Justin McKie after the game on his critical role in the Gamecock's win over Georgia.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a bucket over Georgia's J.J. Frazier (30) during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes up for a bucket over Georgia's William Jackson II during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Justin McKie (20) secured the game for the Gamecocks with his two free-throw buckets during the final seconds of their game against Georgia.
USC's Chris Silva (30) is scolded by Head Coach Frank Martin after making a critical foul in the final minutes of the Gamecock's game against Georgia.
Sindarius Thornwell is congratulated by teammates for making a big play during the Gamecock's second half against Georgia.
The USC student section cheer, jump, and waive objects in attempt to cause Georgia's Yante Maten (1) to miss his free-throw buckets during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) makes a spin move to throw off Georgia defender J.J. Frazier (30) before scoring a bucket during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives to the bucket through Georgia defender Juwan Parker (3) during the second half of their SEC game.
Spartanburg Day High School's Zion Williamson responds to USC fans and student's chant of "We want Zion" in a timeout period during the Gamecock's game against Georgia.
