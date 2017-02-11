Gamecocks hold on vs. Mississippi State, notch 20th win

Mississippi State was in the zone.
South Carolina’s zone knocked the Bulldogs out.
A second-half defensive switch cooled a red-hot 3-point shooting performance as the No. 19 Gamecocks survived a back-and-forth contest Saturday, 77-73. USC (20-5, 10-2 SEC) remained tied with Florida and Kentucky for first place in the SEC and notched just its fifth winning league season in 26 years.
Sindarius Thornwell led all scores with 28 points.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
--------
SOUTH CAROLINA (20-5)
Kotsar 5-7 0-4 10, Silva 5-7 5-6 15, Notice 2-5 4-7 9, Dozier 2-10 0-2 4, Thornwell 9-15 7-8 28, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Gravett 1-2 0-0 3, Blanton 0-1 0-0 0, McKie 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 27-54 17-29 77.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-10)
Kegler 7-10 0-1 16, Herard 1-1 0-0 2, Weatherspoon 1-5 3-4 5, Stapleton 4-7 2-2 11, Peters 1-6 0-0 3, Holman 3-4 0-0 7, Datcher 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 2-4 2-2 7, Carter 8-13 1-3 22. Totals 27-51 8-12 73.
Halftime: 36-36. 3-Point Goals: South Carolina 6-15 (Thornwell 3-5, Gravett 1-2, Notice 1-2, McKie 1-3, Blanton 0-1, Dozier 0-2), Mississippi St. 11-27 (Carter 5-10, Kegler 2-4, Holman 1-1, Wright 1-2, Stapleton 1-3, Peters 1-5, Weatherspoon 0-2). Fouled Out: Holman, Silva. Rebounds: South Carolina 22 (Kotsar, Notice 5), Mississippi St. 30 (Holman 7). Assists: South Carolina 12 (Thornwell 4), Mississippi St. 12 (Weatherspoon 5). Total Fouls: South Carolina 15, Mississippi St. 27. A: 7,635 (10,575).
Comments