Gamecocks men slip in AP Top 25; women hold steady

The USC men fell two spots, to 21 from 19, in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after splitting two games last week.
USC lost in four overtimes to Alabama but beat Mississippi State. The Gamecocks (20-5, 10-2 SEC) host Arkansas on Wednesday and are at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
South Carolina has been ranked five weeks in a row and peaked at No. 16 earlier in the season.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record
Prv
1. Gonzaga (60)
26-0
1
2. Villanova (5)
24-2
2
3. Kansas
22-3
3
4. Baylor
22-3
6
5. Arizona
23-3
9
6. UCLA
23-3
10
7. Oregon
22-4
5
8. Louisville
20-5
4
9. West Virginia
20-5
13
10. North Carolina
21-5
8
11. Wisconsin
21-4
7
12. Duke
20-5
18
13. Kentucky
20-5
15
14. Virginia
18-6
12
15. Florida
20-5
17
16. Purdue
20-5
16
17. Florida State
21-5
14
18. Cincinnati
22-3
11
19. SMU
22-4
25
20. Creighton
21-4
23
21. South Carolina
20-5
19
22. Saint Mary's
22-3
20
23. Maryland
21-4
21
24. Butler
19-6
22
25. Notre Dame
19-7
—
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Villanova
3. Kansas
4. Arizona
5. Baylor
6. Louisville
7. UCLA
8. Wisconsin
9. North Carolina
10. West Virginia
11. Oregon
12. Purdue
13. Cincinnati
14. Virginia
15. Kentucky
16. Duke
17. Creighton
18. South Carolina
19. SMU
20. Florida
21. Florida State
22. Butler
23. St. Mary’s
24. Maryland
25. Xavier
USC women hold steady
The USC women’s team stayed at No. 6 in Monday’s poll. The Gamecocks missed a chance to move up as No. 2 Baylor lost to Texas but only fell to a tie for fourth.
Connecticut stayed No. 1 in advance of Monday’s game. The Gamecocks were at UConn attempting to break the Huskies’ 99-game winning streak.
USC hosts Vanderbilt Thursday and is at Missouri on Sunday.
AP TOP 25
Record
Prv.
1. UConn (33)
24-0
1
2. Maryland
25-1
3
3. Mississippi St.
25-1
4
4. Baylor
24-2
2
4. Florida St.
23-2
5
6. South Carolina
21-2
6
7. Notre Dame
23-3
7
8. Texas
20-4
11
9. Washington
24-3
10
10. Stanford
22-4
8
11. Oregon St.
23-3
9
12. Ohio St.
22-5
13
13. Duke
22-4
14
14. Louisville
22-6
12
15. NC State
19-6
17
16. Miami
19-6
16
17. DePaul
22-5
18
18. UCLA
18-7
15
19. Oklahoma
20-6
19
20. Michigan
21-5
21
21. Syracuse
18-8
20
22. South Florida
20-4
22
23. Texas A&M
19-6
-
24. Kansas St
18-7
25
25. Drake
20-4
-
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Maryland
3. South Carolina
4. Florida State
5. Baylor
6. Mississippi State
7. Washington
8. Stanford
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon State
12. Ohio State
13. Duke
14. DePaul
15. Louisville
16. NC State
17. Miami
18. Oklahoma
19. USF
20. Michigan
21. UCLA
22. Syracuse
23. Drake
24. Green Bay
25. Texas A&M
