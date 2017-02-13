USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks men slip in AP Top 25; women hold steady

By David Cloninger

The USC men fell two spots, to 21 from 19, in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after splitting two games last week.

USC lost in four overtimes to Alabama but beat Mississippi State. The Gamecocks (20-5, 10-2 SEC) host Arkansas on Wednesday and are at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

South Carolina has been ranked five weeks in a row and peaked at No. 16 earlier in the season.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record

Prv

1. Gonzaga (60)

26-0

1

2. Villanova (5)

24-2

2

3. Kansas

22-3

3

4. Baylor

22-3

6

5. Arizona

23-3

9

6. UCLA

23-3

10

7. Oregon

22-4

5

8. Louisville

20-5

4

9. West Virginia

20-5

13

10. North Carolina

21-5

8

11. Wisconsin

21-4

7

12. Duke

20-5

18

13. Kentucky

20-5

15

14. Virginia

18-6

12

15. Florida

20-5

17

16. Purdue

20-5

16

17. Florida State

21-5

14

18. Cincinnati

22-3

11

19. SMU

22-4

25

20. Creighton

21-4

23

21. South Carolina

20-5

19

22. Saint Mary's

22-3

20

23. Maryland

21-4

21

24. Butler

19-6

22

25. Notre Dame

19-7

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Villanova

3. Kansas

4. Arizona

5. Baylor

6. Louisville

7. UCLA

8. Wisconsin

9. North Carolina

10. West Virginia

11. Oregon

12. Purdue

13. Cincinnati

14. Virginia

15. Kentucky

16. Duke

17. Creighton

18. South Carolina

19. SMU

20. Florida

21. Florida State

22. Butler

23. St. Mary’s

24. Maryland

25. Xavier

USC women hold steady

The USC women’s team stayed at No. 6 in Monday’s poll. The Gamecocks missed a chance to move up as No. 2 Baylor lost to Texas but only fell to a tie for fourth.

Connecticut stayed No. 1 in advance of Monday’s game. The Gamecocks were at UConn attempting to break the Huskies’ 99-game winning streak.

USC hosts Vanderbilt Thursday and is at Missouri on Sunday.

AP TOP 25

Record

Prv.

1. UConn (33)

24-0

1

2. Maryland

25-1

3

3. Mississippi St.

25-1

4

4. Baylor

24-2

2

4. Florida St.

23-2

5

6. South Carolina

21-2

6

7. Notre Dame

23-3

7

8. Texas

20-4

11

9. Washington

24-3

10

10. Stanford

22-4

8

11. Oregon St.

23-3

9

12. Ohio St.

22-5

13

13. Duke

22-4

14

14. Louisville

22-6

12

15. NC State

19-6

17

16. Miami

19-6

16

17. DePaul

22-5

18

18. UCLA

18-7

15

19. Oklahoma

20-6

19

20. Michigan

21-5

21

21. Syracuse

18-8

20

22. South Florida

20-4

22

23. Texas A&M

19-6

-

24. Kansas St

18-7

25

25. Drake

20-4

-

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 48, Tennessee 17, Kentucky 15, Temple 12, Gonzaga 10, Creighton 9, Green Bay 5, West Virginia 4, Dayton 3, Oregon 2.

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Maryland

3. South Carolina

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. Mississippi State

7. Washington

8. Stanford

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon State

12. Ohio State

13. Duke

14. DePaul

15. Louisville

16. NC State

17. Miami

18. Oklahoma

19. USF

20. Michigan

21. UCLA

22. Syracuse

23. Drake

24. Green Bay

25. Texas A&M

