Bracketology: The latest on where the Gamecocks stand

South Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a four-overtime loss to pull out a tough road win at Mississippi State. That got the Gamecocks back into the home state in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Monday update had the Gamecocks dropping from a No. 5 seed to 6 seed in the West Region, but had them in Greenville against Middle Tennessee State. He put the winner of that game against the winner of West Virginia-UNC Asheville.
Middle Tennessee State is currently 22-4 with a two-game lead in Conference USA. A year ago, a younger Blue Raiders squad upset No. 2 seed Michigan State in the tournament, and has since added Arkansas transfer Jacorey Williams to the lineup.
The Gamecocks are 20-5, 10-2 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm also had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 6-11 matchup with Middle Tennessee, but being played in Salt Lake City in the Midwest Region. Arizona and UNC Asheville would be waiting for the winner of that.
▪ USA Today put South Carolina as a No. 6 seed in Greenville in the West Region, also against the Blue Raiders. The winner of Virginia-Belmont game would await in the second round.
