February 13, 2017 3:21 PM

Bracketology: The latest on where the Gamecocks stand

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a four-overtime loss to pull out a tough road win at Mississippi State. That got the Gamecocks back into the home state in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.

His Monday update had the Gamecocks dropping from a No. 5 seed to 6 seed in the West Region, but had them in Greenville against Middle Tennessee State. He put the winner of that game against the winner of West Virginia-UNC Asheville.

Middle Tennessee State is currently 22-4 with a two-game lead in Conference USA. A year ago, a younger Blue Raiders squad upset No. 2 seed Michigan State in the tournament, and has since added Arkansas transfer Jacorey Williams to the lineup.

The Gamecocks are 20-5, 10-2 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.

Other projections:

CBS’s Jerry Palm also had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 6-11 matchup with Middle Tennessee, but being played in Salt Lake City in the Midwest Region. Arizona and UNC Asheville would be waiting for the winner of that.

USA Today put South Carolina as a No. 6 seed in Greenville in the West Region, also against the Blue Raiders. The winner of Virginia-Belmont game would await in the second round.

USC Men's Basketball

