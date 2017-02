1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments Pause

0:51 Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler pitches making technical college free

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built