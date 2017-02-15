Photos: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) puts up a shot over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Thompson (1) during the game at Colonial Life Arena
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is stopped by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley (33) in the closing seconds of the game at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) looks at the scoreboard after the Gamecocks loss to Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) comes down with a rebound over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adria Bailey (2) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) comes down with a rebound over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adria Bailey (2) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) puts up a shot over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Thompson (1) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) puts up a shot over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Thompson (1) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin near the end of the loss to Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is stopped by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley (33) in the closing seconds of the game at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) grabs a rebound over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley (33) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) looks to pass to South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) during the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) dunks the ball during the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) is called for a foul on Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford (0) during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin makes a point during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin makes a point during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) shoots over the Arkansas defense during the second half of the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) posts up against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley (33) during the second half of the game at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
during the game at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) and guard Duane Notice (10) battle for possession of the ball from Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anton Beard (31) during the second half of the game at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) drives to the basket during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) puts in a reverse layup during the closing minute of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina fans get fired up during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) blocks the shot of Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford (0) during the second half of the game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. February 15, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com