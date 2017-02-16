Bracketology: The latest on where South Carolina stands

The South Carolina men’s basketball took another heart-breaking loss Wednesday night against Arkansas. It’s starting to put a dent in the Gamecocks’ projected seeding.
In Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections Tursday on ESPN, he dropped Gamecocks dropping from a No. 6 seed to 7 seed in the West Region, the second slip in as many editions of his projections. The newest one sends USC far afield to face a rising Michigan squad in Sacramento.
With a win, the Gamecocks would meet the winner of Oregon-CSU Bakersfield in Round 2.
Michigan boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Wolverines are not a deep team, but they’re deadly shooters, protect the ball and are led by Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin.
The Gamecocks are 20-6, 10-3 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ USA Today held South Carolina as a No. 6 seed in Greenville in the West Region, but have the Gamecocks playing the winner of a Georgetown-Georgia Tech play-in game. The winner of Duke-Belmont game would await in the second round.
Comments