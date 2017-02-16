USC Men's Basketball

February 16, 2017 12:19 PM

Bracketology: The latest on where South Carolina stands

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The South Carolina men’s basketball took another heart-breaking loss Wednesday night against Arkansas. It’s starting to put a dent in the Gamecocks’ projected seeding.

In Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections Tursday on ESPN, he dropped Gamecocks dropping from a No. 6 seed to 7 seed in the West Region, the second slip in as many editions of his projections. The newest one sends USC far afield to face a rising Michigan squad in Sacramento.

With a win, the Gamecocks would meet the winner of Oregon-CSU Bakersfield in Round 2.

Michigan boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Wolverines are not a deep team, but they’re deadly shooters, protect the ball and are led by Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin.

The Gamecocks are 20-6, 10-3 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.

Other projections:

▪  USA Today held South Carolina as a No. 6 seed in Greenville in the West Region, but have the Gamecocks playing the winner of a Georgetown-Georgia Tech play-in game. The winner of Duke-Belmont game would await in the second round.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin explains how to fix what ails the Gamecocks

View more video

Sports Videos