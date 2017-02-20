Bracketology: The latest on where the Gamecocks stand

The South Carolina men’s basketball team compounded a home loss to Arkansas with a road defeat Saturday night at Vanderbilt. But the last loss didn’t hurt the Gamecocks too much in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Monday update had the Gamecocks holding steady as a No. 7 seed in the West Region in Sacramento, but now has them facing Michigan State. He put the winner of that game against the winner of Oregon-CSU Bakersfield.
Michgan State is limping along on the bubble at 16-11 with a lineup beset by injuries. They’ve lost a pair of projected starting forwards before the season, and saw senior starting guard Eron Harris suffer a season-ending knee injury. The Spartans have projected lottery pick Miles Bridges fellow freshman big Nick Ward leading the way.
The Gamecocks are 20-7, 10-4 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ USA Today also had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 7-11 matchup with Michigan State, but being played in Orlando in the East Region. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast would be waiting for the winner of that.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm dropped the Gamecocks to a No. 8 seed in the East Regional, facing Oklahoma State. The winner would draw defending national champion Villanova barring a historic upset.
