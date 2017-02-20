USC Men's Basketball

February 20, 2017 12:07 PM

Gamecocks drop out of AP Top 25 polls

By David Cloninger

As expected, an 0-2 week dropped the South Carolina men from the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

The Gamecocks fell from 21st after losing to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. USC received 12 votes this week, good for 29th.

USC is at No. 13 Florida on Tuesday and hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (59)

28-0

1618

1

2. Villanova (5)

26-2

1556

2

3. Kansas (1)

24-3

1503

3

4. Arizona

25-3

1356

5

5. UCLA

24-3

1316

6

6. Oregon

24-4

1297

7

7. Louisville

22-5

1267

8

8. North Carolina

23-5

1138

10

9. Baylor

22-5

1108

4

10. Duke

22-5

1014

12

11. Kentucky

22-5

943

13

12. West Virginia

21-6

908

9

13. Florida

22-5

822

15

14. Purdue

22-5

807

16

15. Cincinnati

24-3

733

18

16. Wisconsin

22-5

713

11

17. SMU

24-4

554

19

18. Virginia

18-8

427

14

19. Florida State

21-6

419

17

20. St. Mary’s

24-3

375

22

21. Notre Dame

21-7

322

25

22. Butler

21-6

295

24

23. Creighton

22-5

178

20

24. Maryland

22-5

159

23

25. Wichita State

25-4

153

_

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Villanova

3. Kansas

4. Arizona

5. Louisville

6. UCLA

7. North Carolina

8. Oregon

9. Purdue

10. Baylor

11. Wisconsin

12. West Virginia

13. Cincinnati

14. Kentucky

15. Duke

16. SMU

17. Florida

18. Virginia

19. Butler

20. Creighton

21. St. Mary’s

22. Notre Dame

23. Maryland

24. Florida State

25. Northwestern

