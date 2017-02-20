Gamecocks drop out of AP Top 25 polls

As expected, an 0-2 week dropped the South Carolina men from the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
The Gamecocks fell from 21st after losing to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. USC received 12 votes this week, good for 29th.
USC is at No. 13 Florida on Tuesday and hosts Tennessee on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (59)
28-0
1618
1
2. Villanova (5)
26-2
1556
2
3. Kansas (1)
24-3
1503
3
4. Arizona
25-3
1356
5
5. UCLA
24-3
1316
6
6. Oregon
24-4
1297
7
7. Louisville
22-5
1267
8
8. North Carolina
23-5
1138
10
9. Baylor
22-5
1108
4
10. Duke
22-5
1014
12
11. Kentucky
22-5
943
13
12. West Virginia
21-6
908
9
13. Florida
22-5
822
15
14. Purdue
22-5
807
16
15. Cincinnati
24-3
733
18
16. Wisconsin
22-5
713
11
17. SMU
24-4
554
19
18. Virginia
18-8
427
14
19. Florida State
21-6
419
17
20. St. Mary’s
24-3
375
22
21. Notre Dame
21-7
322
25
22. Butler
21-6
295
24
23. Creighton
22-5
178
20
24. Maryland
22-5
159
23
25. Wichita State
25-4
153
_
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Villanova
3. Kansas
4. Arizona
5. Louisville
6. UCLA
7. North Carolina
8. Oregon
9. Purdue
10. Baylor
11. Wisconsin
12. West Virginia
13. Cincinnati
14. Kentucky
15. Duke
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Virginia
19. Butler
20. Creighton
21. St. Mary’s
22. Notre Dame
23. Maryland
24. Florida State
25. Northwestern
