Thornwell: ‘We are not going to ruin our season’

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics Pause

1:37 Frank Martin on underhand free throws: Its not sexy, but it works for Canyon Barry

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:34 High school basketball player gets technical foul for breaking out dance moves

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia