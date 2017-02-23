Bracketology: The latest on where South Carolina stands

One small solace from the South Carolina men’s basketball team’s loss to Florida this week: A road loss to a top team won’t put too much of a dent in a team’s NCAA Tournament standing.
With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise the Gamecocks held steady in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Thursday update kept the Gamecocks as a No. 7 seed in the West Region in Sacramento facing Michigan State. He put the winner of that game against the winner of Oregon-CSU Bakersfield, also the same as last week.
Michigan State is limping along on the bubble at 16-11 with a lineup beset by injuries. They’ve lost a pair of projected starting forwards before the season, and saw senior starting guard Eron Harris suffer a season-ending knee injury. The Spartans have projected lottery pick Miles Bridges and fellow freshman big Nick Ward leading the way and face Nebraska tonight.
USC ranks 29th in RPI, with three top-50 wins, one top-10. The Gamecocks have three losses outside the top-50, two without Sindarius Thornwell and one in four overtimes. The don’t face a team ranked higher than 63 the rest of the regular season.
The Gamecocks are 20-8, 10-5 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ USA Today also had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 7-10 matchup with Michigan State, but being played in Orlando in the East Region. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast would be waiting for the winner of that.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm held the Gamecocks to a No. 8 seed but moved them to the Midwest Region, facing Dayton in Tulsa. The winner would draw Kansas barring a historic upset.
