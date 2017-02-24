‘It’s time to move forward’: USC seeks to regain winning formula

There are games after this one, and the SEC tournament. South Carolina’s season will continue no matter what happens with Saturday’s game hosting Tennessee.
It feels like a must-win anyway. The Gamecocks really need a win to restore their confidence after a three-game losing streak, and they know, probably more than anybody, how much another loss could affect them at the end of the year.
“We feel like every game is a must-win game, especially with what happened last year,” sophomore P.J. Dozier said, discussing how much he and his teammates talk about last year’s skid. “Especially down this stretch of dropping a couple of games. It definitely resonates in our mind, and we reflect back. But it’s time to move forward.”
USC has no other choice. The season is still there for the taking, for the Gamecocks to shove aside their struggles over the past five games and win their final three. That would put them in fine position for the NCAA tournament, no matter what happens at the SEC tournament.
Anything less and USC could lose a top-four spot in the SEC, meaning it would have to play a week from Thursday instead of a week from Friday. Lose that game and it’s three days of chewing fingernails, hoping enough upsets don’t happen so they can still be considered one of the 68 best teams in the country.
USC isn’t thinking of the rest of the journey, only Saturday against Tennessee. The Gamecocks have lost two straight home games among their current losing streak and that has to change.
The Gamecocks seek energy to replenish their fatigued bodies, helping them find the missing piece of their defense. With better defense, pressure is off the offense and the bench to score more than the other guy.
Practices haven’t changed much in their routine or aggression, Dozier said, but coach Frank Martin is switching tactics to get USC’s mind back to where it was. Dozier is also trying to find his game, the guard saying his back is fine but his mental game isn’t the strongest right now.
“I think he’s just trying to get our minds back to the place that it has to be for us to get the wins, and I think he’s doing a great job of it,” he said.
USC isn’t looking for excuses from the losses, but has to feel good about its chances over the final three games. They lost in quadruple overtime, then to two streaking teams in Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Losing at Florida was certainly excusable and somewhat expected.
The Gamecocks host a Tennessee team trying to rediscover its own bubble chances and a Mississippi State team that is still learning how to finish games. Then comes a mercurial Ole Miss on the road.
USC has beaten all three already. Yet it won’t be the same teams they played at first.
The Gamecocks are trying to avoid letting their opponents say that, while achieving the same result.
TENNESSEE (15-13, 7-7 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (20-8, 10-5)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM
Tennessee’s probable starters: G Jordan Bone 6-1 Fr. (7.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg); G Robert Hubbs 6-5 Sr. (14.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg); G Shembari Phillips 6-3 So. (5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg); F Grant Williams 6-5 Fr. (12.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg); F Kyle Alexander 6-10 So. (3.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (13.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Sindarius Thornwell 6-5 Sr. (21.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (10.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg); F Maik Kotsar 6-10 Fr. (6.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (10.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina hosts Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
