USC Men's Basketball

February 27, 2017 11:47 AM

How to attract students to last USC men’s home game? Free Bacon

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The South Carolina men’s basketball team will wrap up its home slate Tuesday night against a struggling Mississippi State team.

So what’s a good way to bring in an enthusiastic crowd of students to close things out? Free bacon.

The first 750 students in the door get free bacon according to a tweet from the Gamecocks Student Rewards program.

Earlier in the season, both Dawn Staley and Frank Martin treated students to pregame food.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin: 'A lot of emotions' coming into game vs. Tennessee

View more video

Sports Videos