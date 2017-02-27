How to attract students to last USC men’s home game? Free Bacon

The South Carolina men’s basketball team will wrap up its home slate Tuesday night against a struggling Mississippi State team.
So what’s a good way to bring in an enthusiastic crowd of students to close things out? Free bacon.
The first 750 students in the door get free bacon according to a tweet from the Gamecocks Student Rewards program.
BACON! BACON! BACON! Get your free BACON!— Gamecock Rewards (@GamecockRewards) February 27, 2017
Claim your @USCstudentTIX for @GamecockMBB's final home game of the season tomorrow!#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/ZDnPCbMQWf
FREE BACON!!!!!!— Gamecock Rewards (@GamecockRewards) February 27, 2017
Claim your @USCstudentTIX for @GamecockMBB tomorrow night! First 750 students get FREE BACON! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Zh4p1iaKm5
Earlier in the season, both Dawn Staley and Frank Martin treated students to pregame food.
