Bracketology: The latest on where the Gamecocks stand

How does a trip to Oklahoma sound?
The South Carolina men’s basketball team got back on the winning path by blowing away Tennessee on Saturday, and that has it in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are heading to Tulsa according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Monday update kept the Gamecocks as a No. 7 seed, but now in the South Region where they’ll play Northwestern. He put the winner of that game against the winner of Baylor-South Dakota.
The Wildcats have all but clinched the first NCAA Tournament trip in school history. They’ve got a solid defense and an offense built around point guard Bryant McIntosh, wing Scottie Lindsey and sharpshooting forward Vic Law.
USC ranks 30th in RPI, with four top-50 wins, one against a top-5 opponent. The Gamecocks have three losses outside the top-50, two without Sindarius Thornwell, and one in four overtimes. The Gamecocks don’t face a team ranked higher than 70 the rest of the regular season.
The Gamecocks are 21-8, 11-5 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the Big Dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ USA Today had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 7-10 matchup with Providence in Orlando in the East Region. Florida State or Florida Gulf Coast would be waiting for the winner.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm held the Gamecocks to a No. 8 seed, but moved them to the South Region, facing VCU in a game that would be played close to home in Greenville. The winner would draw North Carolina, barring a historic upset.
