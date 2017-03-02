Bracketology: The latest on where South Carolina stands

Keep winning, but slip a spot?
The South Carolina men’s basketball team took care of business Tuesday against Mississippi State, but it didn’t help the Gamecocks in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Thursday update dropped the Gamecocks from a No. 7 to 8 seed. He placed them in the Midwest Region in a rematch against Michigan in Tulsa. This winner would almost assuredly face 1-seeded Kansas.
The Wolverines took a loss at Northwestern at the buzzer on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Michigan boasts one of the 10 most efficient offenses in the country and one of the best shooting teams you’ll find. South Carolina smothered that attack in 61-46 win at Colonial Life Arena.
USC ranks 28th in RPI, with five top-50 wins, one against a top-3 opponent. The Gamecocks have three losses outside the top-50, two without Sindarius Thornwell, and one in four overtimes. The Gamecocks don’t face a team ranked higher than 70 the rest of the regular season.
The Gamecocks are 22-8, 12-5 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the Big Dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections:
▪ USA Today had the Gamecocks in a Nos. 7-10 matchup with VCU in Orlando in the East Region. Florida State or Florida Gulf Coast would be waiting for the winner.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm held the Gamecocks to a No. 8 seed, but moved them to the South Region, facing Michigan State in a game that would be played close to home in Greenville. The winner would draw North Carolina, barring a historic upset.
