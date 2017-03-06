USC Men's Basketball

March 6, 2017 12:05 PM

Gamecock men receive no votes

The South Carolina men received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for the second straight week after splitting a pair of games last week.

The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday against Alabama, Mississippi State or LSU. USC is thought to be a lock for the NCAA tournament but a win or wins in the SEC tournament would improve its seeding.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Kansas (59)

28-3

1619

1

2. Villanova (2)

28-3

1517

2

3. UCLA (3)

28-3

1487

3

4. Gonzaga (1)

30-1

1430

4

5. Oregon

27-4

1364

6

6. North Carolina

26-6

1291

5

7. Arizona

27-4

1252

7

8. Kentucky

26-5

1182

9

9. Baylor

25-6

1084

11

10. Louisville

24-7

1047

8

11. West Virginia

24-7

958

10

12. SMU

27-4

849

14

13. Purdue

25-6

839

16

14. Duke

23-8

667

17

15. Cincinnati

27-4

634

18

16. Florida State

24-7

631

15

17. Florida

24-7

617

12

18. Butler

23-7

538

13

19. St. Mary’s

27-3

456

20

20. Wichita State

30-4

401

21

21. Virginia

21-9

400

23

22. Notre Dame

23-8

394

19

23. Iowa State

20-10

147

24

24. Wisconsin

23-8

139

22

25. Maryland

24-7

47

_

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Kansas

2. UCLA

3. Villanova

4. Gonzaga

5. Arizona

6. Oregon

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. SMU

10. Louisville

11. West Virginia

12. Baylor

13. Purdue

14. Cincinnati

15. Florida

16. St. Mary’s

17. Wisconsin

18. Butler

19. Wichita State

20. Virginia

21. Duke

22. Notre Dame

23. Florida State

24. VCU

25. Iowa State

