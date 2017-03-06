Gamecock men receive no votes

The South Carolina men received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for the second straight week after splitting a pair of games last week.
The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday against Alabama, Mississippi State or LSU. USC is thought to be a lock for the NCAA tournament but a win or wins in the SEC tournament would improve its seeding.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas (59)
28-3
1619
1
2. Villanova (2)
28-3
1517
2
3. UCLA (3)
28-3
1487
3
4. Gonzaga (1)
30-1
1430
4
5. Oregon
27-4
1364
6
6. North Carolina
26-6
1291
5
7. Arizona
27-4
1252
7
8. Kentucky
26-5
1182
9
9. Baylor
25-6
1084
11
10. Louisville
24-7
1047
8
11. West Virginia
24-7
958
10
12. SMU
27-4
849
14
13. Purdue
25-6
839
16
14. Duke
23-8
667
17
15. Cincinnati
27-4
634
18
16. Florida State
24-7
631
15
17. Florida
24-7
617
12
18. Butler
23-7
538
13
19. St. Mary’s
27-3
456
20
20. Wichita State
30-4
401
21
21. Virginia
21-9
400
23
22. Notre Dame
23-8
394
19
23. Iowa State
20-10
147
24
24. Wisconsin
23-8
139
22
25. Maryland
24-7
47
_
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Kansas
2. UCLA
3. Villanova
4. Gonzaga
5. Arizona
6. Oregon
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. SMU
10. Louisville
11. West Virginia
12. Baylor
13. Purdue
14. Cincinnati
15. Florida
16. St. Mary’s
17. Wisconsin
18. Butler
19. Wichita State
20. Virginia
21. Duke
22. Notre Dame
23. Florida State
24. VCU
25. Iowa State
