Gamecocks able to enjoy spring break before returning to focus

It’s been a tiring season. Playing 31 games wears out everybody, especially kids who have to balance two games a week with practice, classes, weightlifting, study hall and the other rigors of college.
But it’s March, and time for that jolt of adrenaline that comes with it. South Carolina begins the SEC Tournament on Friday and is on solid footing for a berth in the NCAA Tournament a week after that. Naturally, after last year’s snub, South Carolina isn’t thinking of the latter.
It’s focusing on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday.
“People get caught up in postseason and doing stuff they haven’t done,” SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell said. “Our mindset is to go in and do what we’ve done all year. When we’re making shots, we’re hard to beat. When we’re not making shots, that’s when it’s a dogfight for us.”
The Gamecocks (22-9) don’t know their first opponent in the SEC Tournament and have been using their downtime to relax. Coach Frank Martin gave USC a couple of days off after concluding the regular season; the in-state guys went home while the out-of-staters enjoyed a campus without academic responsibilities because of spring break.
When they reconvened, Martin had them working on their normal offensive and defensive patterns, but not as frenzied as usual.
“If you run them in the ground to go win on Friday, then you’ll be shot on Saturday,” the coach said. “This week is not about all that. This week is about staying sharp, about staying fresh, about staying positive.”
Martin spoke last week about how he wants to play on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals, after being eliminated on Friday for three consecutive years. That should remove any doubt about USC being in the full NCAA field (not a “First Four” game) and put the Gamecocks in position to win their first SEC Tournament.
“We have to approach it as a week-long commitment,” Martin said. “We’ve got to prepare as if we’re going to play three games in three days. Not one in one.”
USC stumbled down the stretch, inconsistent on offense and its once-fearsome defense feeling the pinch.
Putting Hassani Gravett in the starting lineup has recharged the defense, but USC wants to get the offense up to snuff.
“We’ve been in similar situations before,” Duane Notice said of his team, which has been more successful when shooting 40 percent or better. “The main thing is making sure we get back to playing like us. We got to make sure we continue to shoot the ball well.”
Freshman forward Sedee Keita, who was suspended for a violation of team rules before USC’s game at Ole Miss last week, should be cleared for the tournament.
“The plan is for him to play on Friday,” Martin said.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments