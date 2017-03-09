Gamecocks want to add one more reference to their resume

2:04 21-year-old denied bond in DUI fatal crash Pause

0:52 How hard does Jake Bentley work? Let Bobby explain

8:38 Dawn Staley talks about going to the Olympics

1:29 Fans set the tone for Gamecocks' success at Colonial Life Arena

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:03 Police say the liquor was stashed in the plastic trash can

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening