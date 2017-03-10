Michael Carrera moving on from Russian team

Former South Carolina forward Michael Carrera is looking for his next professional opportunity.
The 6-foot-5, 213-pound Carrera is no longer a part of the Russian team Avtodor Saratov that plays in the European VTB League, it was announced Friday.
“Basketball club Avtodor and Michael Carrera have decided to terminate the contract by the mutual agreement of the parties involved,” Avtodor reported on its website. “The 24-year old Venezuelan forward will continue his career in another club.”
He led the Gamecocks in 2015-16 in scoring (14.5 avg.), rebounding (7.7 avg.) and blocks (33). He played in the NBA Summer League last year and hopes to do so again in 2017. Carrera made The State’s ranking of the Top 25 players in South Carolina men’s basketball history.
Thank you everyone for the support. Sorry i have to go like this. It was a learning experience that I will never forget. Thank you everybody pic.twitter.com/3Xl3gylmaC— Michael Carrera (@24MCarrera) March 10, 2017
