March 10, 2017 5:39 PM

USC continues skid in one-and-done stay at SEC tourney

By David Cloninger

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Even with a week of rest, even after still clinching a top-four spot in the SEC tournament, the result was the same.

South Carolina since Feb. 7 is not nearly the same South Carolina it was before.

The Gamecocks plodded through the expected rock fight between the top two defenses in the league Friday, losing their only SEC tournament game 64-53 to Alabama. It was the same story – USC has no set plan on offense, relying on SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell and freelance points, and its defense couldn’t handle the strain.

And it was another loss in what’s becoming a disturbing trend. Other teams (like the Crimson Tide) are playing their best right now.

USC, for the second straight season, is playing its worst.

The Gamecocks’ NCAA tournament position seems to be assured, but they’ll take a 3-6 record over their last nine games into it. The skid that started against that same Alabama team in a four-overtime loss has no end in sight after USC (22-10) committed the same mistakes and didn’t offer a solution how to fix them.

The NCAA tournament selection show is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

