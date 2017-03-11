Bracketology: Where Gamecocks stand a day before Selection Sunday

South Carolina’s regular and conference tournament seasons are over. Now it’s just a matter of waiting.
The Gamecocks are 22-10 after a 12-6 regular season record in the SEC. They’re looking for their first trip to the Big Dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is 5:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
USC ranks 44th in RPI after being as high as No. 30 earlier in the week.
The projections
▪ ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still has the Gamecocks as a No. 7 seed, now in Salt Lake City in the Midwest Region. They would face No. 10 Providence, with No. 2 Arizona and No. 15 North Dakota in the other matchup.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm dropped South Carolina to a No. 9 seed facing No. 8 Northwestern in Tulsa. No. 1 Kansas or a to-be-determined No. 16 seed would be waiting for the winner.
▪ USA Today, before Friday’s SEC tournament loss to Alabama, still had USC as a No. 6 seed in Sacramento facing either Kansas State or Providence as a No. 11 seed. No. 3 UCLA would face No. 14 Akron in the other game.
▪ FoxSports’ Stewart Mandel, also before Friday’s game, projected the Gamecocks as a No. 9 seed against No. 8 Marquette, playing in Tulsa. Kansas is No. 1 there, facing a No. 16 seed that would either be North Dakota or Texas Southern.
▪ According to BracketMatrix.com, factoring in 114 bracket projections, South Carolina is an average seed of 7.66.
