Gamecocks still can make up for late-season struggles

South Carolina’s in the NCAA Tournament. So Friday’s SEC Tournament loss to Alabama didn’t affect it that much.
What it did was leave a cloud hovering over what should be the most joyous day at the basketball offices in the past 13 years. During an evening where Gamecocks coach Frank Martin will receive the one thing he has labored for for five years, he’ll hear grumbles and concerns about how his team isn’t exactly sprinting to the finish line.
“For the last games that we lost, we haven’t been playing the same basketball that we played when we went down that winning streak,” guard P.J. Dozier said. “We’ve got to get back to what we’ve been doing.”
The irony of the situation is as cold as a mother-in-law’s expression. When Martin took over this program in 2012, there wasn’t much hope. A miracle would be needed to make the team decent by the end of Year 3.
Yet Martin’s kids won four of their final six in Year 2, when they had absolutely nothing to play for. A freshman-stocked team was 11-19 going into its regular-season finale, yet won that game and two more in Atlanta before bowing out of the SEC Tournament.
The next year, the Gamecocks weren’t ready to take that step, and again had nothing but the first winning season in six years as a carrot to chase. They again won their regular-season finale and two SEC Tournament games to nab that vegetable before turning in their plates.
With what he knew was a different team, the one he’d waited on the first three years, Martin was ready to take all the rest of the steps. Yes, USC was robbed of an NCAA Tournament berth last season – but losing four of seven and then going 0-1 in the SEC Tournament didn’t help.
The Gamecocks will take that elusive step this year, yet the Alabama loss gave them a 3-6 record in their past nine games. Why did the team play so well in years past when there was nothing on the table, and why is it playing so poorly now with everything in front of it?
There are some Xs and Os to break down. USC isn’t as sharp defensively (long season) and opponents know it. They go right at the Gamecocks and get to the rim.
Offensively, USC is relying on Sindarius Thornwell for nearly everything. He’s playing his best, but when Dozier can’t get his jumpers to go, Duane Notice posts a zero in the scoring column and the bigs are contained, the Gamecocks don’t have other options.
The rest of it is the unanswered question. Martin wanted toughness against the Crimson Tide and didn’t get it. The next opponent may be doubly physical because of the gravity of the moment.
There is time to find the answer. USC may have an entire week off.
One game of the effort that gained first place in the SEC on Feb. 7, and the Gamecocks will achieve everything anyone who’s watched USC basketball over the past 44 years could want.
“If as a player you can’t be prepared to lay it on the line knowing that your season ends, then you’re probably not going to amount to much as a man,” Martin said. “Forget about basketball. And, you know, they’ve got to understand that.”
