Five things to know about USC’s NCAA opponent: Marquette

The South Carolina men’s basketball team drew Marquette (19-12, 10-8 Big East) as the opening opponent of its first NCAA Tournament trip since 2004. A closer look at the Gamecocks’ 10th-seeded foe.
▪ 1. This is the Golden Eagles’ first trip to the tournament under coach Steve Wojciechowski. They last made it in 2013 when they reached the Elite Eight with Buzz Williams.
▪ 2. Marquette’s offense is one of the most efficient in the country. They lead the nation in 3-point shooting at 43 percent, with 6-foot-11 center Luke Fischer (64.6 percent shooter) anchoring things inside.
▪ 3. Five Eagles average double-digit points per game, led by Markus Howard’s 13.2 (he also shoots 54.9 percent from 3-point range). They also boast Andrew Rowsey, Jajuan Johnson and Fischer, who all average more than 11 a game.
▪ 4. The biggest issue for the Golden Eagles is a defense that is extremely pedestrian. They rank 216th in field goal defense and 279th in 3-point defense, while also not being particularly proficient in forcing turnovers or protecting the glass.
▪ 5. Marquette came down the stretch picking up key resume wins in the Big East. Despite going 7-6, they knocked off Creighton and Xavier twice, plus took down No. 1 overall seed Villanova.
MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES
Record: 19-12 (10-8 Big East)
Coach: Steve Wojciechowski
Top players: Markus Howard (13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Jajuan Johnson (11.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
Notable wins: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Seton Hall, Villanova
Notable losses: Michigan, Pitt, Wisconsin, Seton Hall (twice), Villanova, Butler (twice)
Series record: 12-4 Marquette
Storylines: The Gamecocks haven’t won an NCAA tournament game in 44 years. … Most of the country will be looking forward to a second-round matchup between ACC champion Duke and the Golden Eagles, coached by former Duke player Wojciechowski. … USC gets to play in Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with presumably a large number of fans. … USC has lost six of nine while Marquette has won four of six.
David Cloninger
Comments