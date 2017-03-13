USC Men's Basketball

March 13, 2017 1:51 PM

USC women No. 3 in final AP poll

By David Cloninger

The South Carolina women moved up a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 after Baylor lost the Big 12 tournament championship game.

Baylor, formerly No. 2, moved down three spots while Notre Dame and USC moved up. Every team found out its NCAA tournament spot on Monday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

32-0

825

1

2. Notre Dame

30-3

787

3

3. South Carolina

27-4

729

4

4. Maryland

30-2

725

5

5. Baylor

30-3

719

2

6. Stanford

28-5

649

6

7. Mississippi State

29-4

619

7

8. Oregon State

29-4

593

8

9. Duke

27-5

525

9

10. Florida State

25-6

498

10

11. Ohio State

26-6

485

11

12. Washington

27-5

473

12

13. Louisville

27-7

439

13

14. Texas

23-8

408

14

15. UCLA

23-8

365

15

16. Miami

23-8

353

16

17. NC State

22-8

267

18

18. Kentucky

21-10

230

19

19. DePaul

26-7

193

17

20. Drake

28-4

186

20

21. Syracuse

21-10

149

21

22. West Virginia

23-10

131

_

23. Oklahoma

22-9

126

22

24. Kansas State

22-10

59

24

25. Missouri

21-10

47

25

Others receiving votes: Marquette 34, Creighton 32, Belmont 23, USF 14, Temple 13, Texas A&M 6, Green Bay 5, Purdue 5, Dayton 4, Tennessee 3, UALR 3, Western Kentucky 2, Arizona State 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Connecticut

2. Notre Dame

3. South Carolina

4. Baylor

5. Maryland

6. Stanford

7. Mississippi State

8. Washington

9. Oregon State

10. Texas

11. Florida State

12. Ohio State

13. Duke

14. Louisville

15. UCLA

16. Drake

17. DePaul

18. NC State

19. Oklahoma

20. Miami

21. Green Bay

22. Kentucky

23. Syracuse

24. Temple

25. USF

USC men get no votes

The South Carolina men received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third straight week after going 0-1 in the SEC tournament.

The Gamecocks begin the NCAA tournament at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday against Marquette.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (59)

31-3

1619

2

2. Gonzaga (6)

32-1

1520

4

3. Kansas

28-4

1478

1

4. Arizona

30-4

1427

7

5. North Carolina

27-7

1278

6

6. Kentucky

29-5

1275

8

7. Duke

27-8

1250

14

8. UCLA

29-4

1207

3

9. Oregon

29-5

1194

5

10. Louisville

24-8

981

10

11. SMU

30-4

951

12

12. Baylor

25-7

877

9

13. West Virginia

26-8

842

11

14. Notre Dame

25-9

682

22

15. Purdue

25-7

652

13

16. Florida State

25-8

568

16

17. Iowa State

23-10

560

23

18. Cincinnati

29-5

520

15

19. Wichita State

30-4

436

20

20. Florida

24-8

388

17

21. Butler

23-8

359

18

22. St. Mary’s

28-4

304

19

23. Michigan

24-11

252

_

24. Virginia

22-10

238

21

25. Wisconsin

25-9

151

24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 35, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 10, Iowa 8, Oklahoma State 8, Nevada 5, Princeton 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Villanova

2. Gonzaga

3. Arizona

4. UCLA

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Oregon

8. North Carolina

9. SMU

10. Duke

11. Cincinnati

12. West Virginia

13. Baylor

14. Purdue

15. Louisville

16. St. Mary’s

17. Wichita State

18. Iowa State

19. Wisconsin

20. Florida

21. Butler

22. Virginia

23. Notre Dame

24. Florida State

25. VCU

USC Men's Basketball

For USC players, Selection Sunday a day of suspense and relief

