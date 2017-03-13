USC women No. 3 in final AP poll

The South Carolina women moved up a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 after Baylor lost the Big 12 tournament championship game.
Baylor, formerly No. 2, moved down three spots while Notre Dame and USC moved up. Every team found out its NCAA tournament spot on Monday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
32-0
825
1
2. Notre Dame
30-3
787
3
3. South Carolina
27-4
729
4
4. Maryland
30-2
725
5
5. Baylor
30-3
719
2
6. Stanford
28-5
649
6
7. Mississippi State
29-4
619
7
8. Oregon State
29-4
593
8
9. Duke
27-5
525
9
10. Florida State
25-6
498
10
11. Ohio State
26-6
485
11
12. Washington
27-5
473
12
13. Louisville
27-7
439
13
14. Texas
23-8
408
14
15. UCLA
23-8
365
15
16. Miami
23-8
353
16
17. NC State
22-8
267
18
18. Kentucky
21-10
230
19
19. DePaul
26-7
193
17
20. Drake
28-4
186
20
21. Syracuse
21-10
149
21
22. West Virginia
23-10
131
_
23. Oklahoma
22-9
126
22
24. Kansas State
22-10
59
24
25. Missouri
21-10
47
25
Others receiving votes: Marquette 34, Creighton 32, Belmont 23, USF 14, Temple 13, Texas A&M 6, Green Bay 5, Purdue 5, Dayton 4, Tennessee 3, UALR 3, Western Kentucky 2, Arizona State 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Connecticut
2. Notre Dame
3. South Carolina
4. Baylor
5. Maryland
6. Stanford
7. Mississippi State
8. Washington
9. Oregon State
10. Texas
11. Florida State
12. Ohio State
13. Duke
14. Louisville
15. UCLA
16. Drake
17. DePaul
18. NC State
19. Oklahoma
20. Miami
21. Green Bay
22. Kentucky
23. Syracuse
24. Temple
25. USF
USC men get no votes
The South Carolina men received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third straight week after going 0-1 in the SEC tournament.
The Gamecocks begin the NCAA tournament at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday against Marquette.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (59)
31-3
1619
2
2. Gonzaga (6)
32-1
1520
4
3. Kansas
28-4
1478
1
4. Arizona
30-4
1427
7
5. North Carolina
27-7
1278
6
6. Kentucky
29-5
1275
8
7. Duke
27-8
1250
14
8. UCLA
29-4
1207
3
9. Oregon
29-5
1194
5
10. Louisville
24-8
981
10
11. SMU
30-4
951
12
12. Baylor
25-7
877
9
13. West Virginia
26-8
842
11
14. Notre Dame
25-9
682
22
15. Purdue
25-7
652
13
16. Florida State
25-8
568
16
17. Iowa State
23-10
560
23
18. Cincinnati
29-5
520
15
19. Wichita State
30-4
436
20
20. Florida
24-8
388
17
21. Butler
23-8
359
18
22. St. Mary’s
28-4
304
19
23. Michigan
24-11
252
_
24. Virginia
22-10
238
21
25. Wisconsin
25-9
151
24
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 35, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 10, Iowa 8, Oklahoma State 8, Nevada 5, Princeton 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Villanova
2. Gonzaga
3. Arizona
4. UCLA
5. Kansas
6. Kentucky
7. Oregon
8. North Carolina
9. SMU
10. Duke
11. Cincinnati
12. West Virginia
13. Baylor
14. Purdue
15. Louisville
16. St. Mary’s
17. Wichita State
18. Iowa State
19. Wisconsin
20. Florida
21. Butler
22. Virginia
23. Notre Dame
24. Florida State
25. VCU
