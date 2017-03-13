USC women No. 3 in final AP poll

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds Pause

1:01 Bentley on McIlwain transfer: 'I didn't see it coming'

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:46 Instant reaction: The Gamecocks are dancing