Obama picks one early loss, one run for Gamecocks in March Madness

Barack Obama went 0-for-2 in South Carolina across both his presidential runs.

In picking the his bracket for March Madness, he went 1-for-2 in projecting Gamecocks success.

The former President had the South Carolina men’s basketball team as a first-round loser against Marquette in his bracket that was published Monday afternoon. He was more bullish on USC on the women’s side, projecting them to make a second Final Four run in three seasons.

Obama had Marquette losing to Duke in the second round, with the Blue Devils advancing to a title game loss to North Carolina. He had the South Carolina women falling to Notre Dame in the national semifinal, with UConn as a national champion.

