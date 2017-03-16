Greenville’s great eight: Key players for each team in NCAA regional

A look at eight key players, one for each team playing in the NCAA Men’s Regional in Greenville this weekend:
Jayson Tatum
No. 0, Duke
Stamp “NBA ready” on him. The freshman has stepped up for the Blue Devils recently, averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. He’s projected to be a top five NBA draft pick.
Wesley Person Jr.
No. 3, Troy
The 6-foot-3 junior averages 14.8 points per game, has hit a team-high 92 3-pointers and shoots 40 percent on 3s. His father, Wesley Person Sr., played at Auburn and in the NBA.
Marvin Jones
No. 24, Texas Southern
The 7-footer towered over the SWAC this season. He led the league in blocks and was named defensive player of the year. He was MVP of the SWAC Tournament last week.
Justin Jackson
No. 44, North Carolina
The junior forward was named a USA Today, Parade and McDonald’s All-American in high school. He was named ACC player of the year after averaging 18.3 points per game.
Angel Delgado
No. 31, Seton Hall
The 6-foot-10 forward who grew up in the Dominican Republic was a unanimous All-Big East selection. He has more rebounds than any other player in Division I this year (13.1 per game).
Moses Kingsley
No. 33, Arkansas
At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Kingsley gives Arkansas a rim protector in the post. He ranks in the top 10 among Division I players with 87 blocks, and he averages 7.8 rebounds per game.
Sindarius Thornwell
No. 0, South Carolina
The SEC Player of the Year, Thornwell came into his own in his senior season, leading the team in scoring (21.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg). As he goes, so go the Gamecocks.
Luke Fischer
No. 40, Marquette
A 6-foot-11, 250-pounder, Fischer has three double-doubles and has scored in double figures 18 times. He successfully proposed to his girlfriend after a recent game.
Friday’s schedule
Games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville
1:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Seton Hall
4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Texas Southern
7:20 p.m.: Duke vs. Troy
9:50 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Marquette
Comments