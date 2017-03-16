USC Men's Basketball

March 16, 2017 11:34 PM

Greenville’s great eight: Key players for each team in NCAA regional

From staff reports

A look at eight key players, one for each team playing in the NCAA Men’s Regional in Greenville this weekend:

Jayson Tatum

No. 0, Duke

Stamp “NBA ready” on him. The freshman has stepped up for the Blue Devils recently, averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. He’s projected to be a top five NBA draft pick.

Wesley Person Jr.

No. 3, Troy

The 6-foot-3 junior averages 14.8 points per game, has hit a team-high 92 3-pointers and shoots 40 percent on 3s. His father, Wesley Person Sr., played at Auburn and in the NBA.

Marvin Jones

No. 24, Texas Southern

The 7-footer towered over the SWAC this season. He led the league in blocks and was named defensive player of the year. He was MVP of the SWAC Tournament last week.

Justin Jackson

No. 44, North Carolina

The junior forward was named a USA Today, Parade and McDonald’s All-American in high school. He was named ACC player of the year after averaging 18.3 points per game.

Angel Delgado

No. 31, Seton Hall

The 6-foot-10 forward who grew up in the Dominican Republic was a unanimous All-Big East selection. He has more rebounds than any other player in Division I this year (13.1 per game).

Moses Kingsley

No. 33, Arkansas

At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Kingsley gives Arkansas a rim protector in the post. He ranks in the top 10 among Division I players with 87 blocks, and he averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

Sindarius Thornwell

No. 0, South Carolina

The SEC Player of the Year, Thornwell came into his own in his senior season, leading the team in scoring (21.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg). As he goes, so go the Gamecocks.

Luke Fischer

No. 40, Marquette

A 6-foot-11, 250-pounder, Fischer has three double-doubles and has scored in double figures 18 times. He successfully proposed to his girlfriend after a recent game.

Friday’s schedule

Games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville

1:30 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Seton Hall

4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Texas Southern

7:20 p.m.: Duke vs. Troy

9:50 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Marquette

USC Men's Basketball

