Gamecock madness: Double the NCAA fan fun

When was the last time the USC men and women made the NCAA Tournament in the same year? 1989, the only time before this season. The Gamecock men play Marquette and the women host UNC Asheville on Friday. Some things to know about both games:
USC men
1. Frank & Frank
With a win, Frank Martin would be the second Gamecock coach with an NCAA victory, joining Frank McGuire.
2. It takes three
If the Gamecocks get strong performances from three or more players (hello, Duane Notice) in the same game, they can beat anyone.
3. Close to home
With a seventh seed, USC got a big boost by being sent to Greenville and the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
4. Bound for NBA?
P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell are projected to be second-round NBA draft picks. Dozier could opt to return.
5. Beating No. 1
Marquette’s best victory was against defending national champion Villanova, a confidence boost that they can beat anyone.
USC women
1. Coates-less
Who’ll replace Alaina Coates, who is out for the season? Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will get chances.
2. Go West
Dawn Staley was not happy that USC was assigned to the Stockton, Calif., regional, but it could be the easiest path to the Final Four.
3. A’ja Awards
The two-time SEC player of the year could be adding more hardware to her shelf. She’s a candidate to win national player of the year.
4. UConn again?
In case you are wondering, the only way USC can play UConn again would be if both teams advance to the championship game.
5. Dallas or bust
If you want to book your travel plans, the women’s Final Four will be played in Dallas: Semis on March 31 and final on April 2.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Who: No. 16 UNC Asheville (19-14) at No. 1 South Carolina (27-4)
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
TV: ESPN2
NCAA Men’s Tournament
Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)
When: Approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
TV: TBS
Comments