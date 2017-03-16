USC Men's Basketball

Gamecock madness: Double the NCAA fan fun

When was the last time the USC men and women made the NCAA Tournament in the same year? 1989, the only time before this season. The Gamecock men play Marquette and the women host UNC Asheville on Friday. Some things to know about both games:

USC men

1. Frank & Frank

With a win, Frank Martin would be the second Gamecock coach with an NCAA victory, joining Frank McGuire.

2. It takes three

If the Gamecocks get strong performances from three or more players (hello, Duane Notice) in the same game, they can beat anyone.

3. Close to home

With a seventh seed, USC got a big boost by being sent to Greenville and the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

4. Bound for NBA?

P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell are projected to be second-round NBA draft picks. Dozier could opt to return.

5. Beating No. 1

Marquette’s best victory was against defending national champion Villanova, a confidence boost that they can beat anyone.

Ending USC's NCAA win drought 'would make a lot of people smile'

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin speaks ahead of this year's NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

USC women

1. Coates-less

Who’ll replace Alaina Coates, who is out for the season? Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will get chances.

2. Go West

Dawn Staley was not happy that USC was assigned to the Stockton, Calif., regional, but it could be the easiest path to the Final Four.

3. A’ja Awards

The two-time SEC player of the year could be adding more hardware to her shelf. She’s a candidate to win national player of the year.

4. UConn again?

In case you are wondering, the only way USC can play UConn again would be if both teams advance to the championship game.

5. Dallas or bust

If you want to book your travel plans, the women’s Final Four will be played in Dallas: Semis on March 31 and final on April 2.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Who: No. 16 UNC Asheville (19-14) at No. 1 South Carolina (27-4)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: ESPN2

NCAA Men’s Tournament

Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)

When: Approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

TV: TBS

