March 17, 2017 9:38 AM

USC vs. Marquette, NCAA tournament: How to watch, 5 storylines

From staff reports

South Carolina and its fans have the luxury of an NCAA Tournament game in Greenville, but it comes with a late start.

Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)

When: Friday, time approximately 9:50 p.m. – or 25 minutes after Duke-Troy ends

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson on the call)

Radio: 107.5 FM

Five storylines

1. Frank & Frank

With a win, Frank Martin would be the second Gamecock coach with an NCAA victory, joining Frank McGuire.

2. It takes three

If the Gamecocks get strong performances from three or more players (hello, Duane Notice) in the same game, they can beat anyone.

3. Close to home

With a seventh seed, USC got a big boost by being sent to Greenville and the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

4. Bound for NBA?

P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell are projected to be second-round NBA draft picks. Dozier could opt to return.

5. Beating No. 1

Marquette’s best victory was against defending national champion Villanova, a confidence boost that they can beat anyone.

Marquette coach: Not many teams play defense like South Carolina

Marquette men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski previews the team's NCAA Tournament game against South Carolina.

(10) MARQUETTE (19-12) VS. (7) SOUTH CAROLINA (22-10)

Marquette’s probable starters: G Markus Howard 5-11 Fr. (13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg); G Andrew Rowsey 5-10 Jr. (11.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); G Duane Wilson 6-2 Jr. (4.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg); F Sam Hauser 6-7 Fr. (8.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); C Matt Heldt 6-10 So. (2.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg)

South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (13.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg); G Sindarius Thornwell 6-5 Sr. (21.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg); G Hassani Gravett 6-1 So. (3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg)

Next game: The winner plays the Troy-Duke winner at a time to be announced on Sunday.

