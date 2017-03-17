USC vs. Marquette, NCAA tournament: How to watch, 5 storylines

South Carolina and its fans have the luxury of an NCAA Tournament game in Greenville, but it comes with a late start.
Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)
When: Friday, time approximately 9:50 p.m. – or 25 minutes after Duke-Troy ends
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson on the call)
Radio: 107.5 FM
Five storylines
1. Frank & Frank
With a win, Frank Martin would be the second Gamecock coach with an NCAA victory, joining Frank McGuire.
2. It takes three
If the Gamecocks get strong performances from three or more players (hello, Duane Notice) in the same game, they can beat anyone.
3. Close to home
With a seventh seed, USC got a big boost by being sent to Greenville and the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
4. Bound for NBA?
P.J. Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell are projected to be second-round NBA draft picks. Dozier could opt to return.
5. Beating No. 1
Marquette’s best victory was against defending national champion Villanova, a confidence boost that they can beat anyone.
(10) MARQUETTE (19-12) VS. (7) SOUTH CAROLINA (22-10)
Marquette’s probable starters: G Markus Howard 5-11 Fr. (13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg); G Andrew Rowsey 5-10 Jr. (11.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); G Duane Wilson 6-2 Jr. (4.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg); F Sam Hauser 6-7 Fr. (8.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); C Matt Heldt 6-10 So. (2.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
South Carolina’s probable starters: G P.J. Dozier 6-6 So. (13.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg); G Sindarius Thornwell 6-5 Sr. (21.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg); G Duane Notice 6-2 Sr. (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg); G Hassani Gravett 6-1 So. (3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg); F Chris Silva 6-9 So. (9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg)
Next game: The winner plays the Troy-Duke winner at a time to be announced on Sunday.
