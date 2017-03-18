News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Place an ad
USC Men's Basketball
March 18, 2017 1:19 AM
Photos: USC vs. Marquette, NCAA Tournament
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Photos: USC vs. Marquette, NCAA Tournament
Photos: South Carolina men prepare for NCAA Tournament
Photos: USC vs. Alabama, SEC tournament
Photos: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
Photos: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
Photos: South Carolina vs. Alabama
Photos: South Carolina vs. Georgia
Photos: South Carolina vs. Missouri
Trending Stories
Former Shaw AFB vice commander court-martialed for child porn
Veteran state Sen. Courson of Columbia suspended from office after misconduct indictment
SC state Sen. Courson indicted on misconduct allegations, vows to fight the charges
Zion Williamson staying in-state? There’s a good chance that happens
Big crowd shows support for Brookland-Cayce soccer coach
Photos: South Carolina vs. Auburn
Photos: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
Photos: South Carolina vs. Florida
Photos: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss
Photos: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Photos: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
Photos: South Carolina at Georgia
Photos: South Carolina vs. Lander
Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson men's basketball
Photos: South Carolina vs. South Florida men's basketball
Photos: South Carolina vs. Vermont
Photos: South Carolina vs. Syracuse
Photos: South Carolina vs. Michigan men's basketball
Photos: South Carolina vs. SC State men's basketball
Photos: Gamecocks top Monmouth with buzzer beater
Photos: South Carolina defeats Holy Cross